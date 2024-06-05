Head of Engineering
Our mission is to accelerate de-carbonization of hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
To do this, we need to break new ground. By combining leading expertise and new technology with clean energy, we are on a path to take global leadership within green hydrogen, enabling us to transform steelmaking and other sectors. Changing an industry is not a small task, but we know it's possible, and necessary, for our customers, society, and our planet.
Things are moving fast, and we are accelerating. At the beginning of 2020, we announced our plans to make the steel industry fossil-free, in 2022 we broke ground, and in 2023 we finalized one of Europe's largest private investment rounds and started to scale up construction.
We are building diverse, dynamic, and driven teams. We look for ambitious individuals from all disciplines, sharing our vision of cutting CO2 emissions down to zero. As a team, we innovate, collaborate, and enjoy the ride.
Head of Engineering
The Head of Engineering is primarily responsible for ensuring that the H2GS Boden Project Engineering activities are carried out in a timely manner, within budget, and with excellent quality. The Head of Engineering will build and lead a team to coordinate with the engineering firms and construction firms assigned scope needed to construct the Boden project Plant, while also closely collaborating with the Process Equipment providers engineers and field technical teams. This role and associated team will work closely with the H2GS Contracting and Construction teams. The role is a group function and will be highly influential in how H2GS will transform from designing, delivering and operating the Boden plant to driving multiple projects globally where concepts and scopes can be reused and repeated across projects. The Head of Engineering is the leader responsible for implementing the principles and strategies needed to scale engineering practices. A goal is to build a capability in the organization that becomes a key competitive advantage in H2GS's business that will enable H2GS to be a forerunner in the industrial transformation happening globally.
The H2GS Project consists of:
760 MW H2 production facility consisting of several types of hydrogen production technologies
2.1MM MT DRI Production Facility
2.5MM MT Steelmaking and CSP Facility
Various Cold Finishing Facilities
Plant Power Distribution Grid
Plant Infrastructure and Water Systems
Responsibilities:
Build a strong team to coordinate and perform engineering activities and manage field engineering activities
Build world class engineering competence across specific disciplines (e.g. electrical, building information models, etc. )
Provide leadership and guidance on developing the engineering and design strategy and concepts.
Manage engineering work to ensure compliance to codes, standards, regulations, equipment specifications, and process equipment operating targets
Advancing quality achievement and performance improvement throughout the organization.
Managing the development and implementation of Field Technical Services team consisting of H2GS, Process Equipment Vendor, and 3rd party personnel.
Manage ongoing field QA to ensure quality installation work.
Develop or select engineering and design standards and procedures to ensure that quality requirements are met and consistent.
Preparing and optimizing budgets.
Deliver engineering work on time, on budget, and with excellent quality
Qualifications
Making a safe work environment a priority.
Substantial previous working experience in major capital projects in demanding industry, e.g. metals industry, mining, oil & gas, semiconductor or batteries. Experience from steel industry is strong plus.
Experience in project planning, execution (including construction realities), management, and communication with all stakeholders in large successful capital projects.
Extensive experience in working with construction engineers and field contractors on large capital projects
Must be knowledgeable about industry best practices and change management.
Approx. 10 years of recent experience managing engineering and construction activities in large capital projects
Ability to recruit and build a strong team
Specific skills and Success factors
Strong management and interpersonal/communication skills.
Very strong ability to cooperate, collaborate, and work effectively in a complex multi-team environment with sometimes competing views and overlapping responsibilities.
Strong organizational leadership skills.
Advanced ability to communicate effectively, both verbal and written, with all internal and external entities
Champions values and beliefs that align with H2 Green Steel and demonstrate high integrity, credibility, and ethics beyond reproach.
Lives and breathes safety and the importance of ensuring fatality free.
Strong willingness to work with and rely on other Functional teams and work collaboratively across the group.
Regarded for building and developing high-performance teams across multiple regions and cultures.
Known to influence, engage, inspire, and build trust effectively at all levels across a global business.
Brings executive gravitas and has the ability to communicate effectively at all levels internally and externally with diverse and divergent stakeholder groups. Has the ability to listen and move at an appropriate pace to gain buy-in and sustainable change.
Ability to develop and champion culture and be seen to foster H2 Green Steel values.
An inclusive and autonomous leader that engages and empowers individuals with varying perspectives and brings out the best in all team members. Ensures strong connectivity to the wider H2 Green Steel business
What we offer
We offer a unique opportunity to be part of a fun, professional team with high ambitions. Together we want to create great environmental impact and we offer you to be part of a very rewarding, challenging, and exciting journey.
You will be given the freedom to shape your future career. You will be part of a company who values wellbeing and focuses on enabling talent growth.
