Head of Engineering
2023-01-25
Do you want to be part of bringing the next generation of alternative protein to market? Do you also want to join and grow with one of the fastest-growing food tech startups in the EU? If so, keep reading about our open position to join us as our Head of Engineering in Gothenburg.
Who are we?
We are a biotechnology company in the foodtech and alternative protein market. Our product is Promyc, a sustainably produced, vegan mycoprotein that we are producing and developing in our facilities in Gamlestaden, Gothenburg (HQ). We are facing a rapid expansion journey as we are currently planning and building our new production site in Falkenberg. Since our founding in 2017, we have grown from a lab scale to a pilot-production facility and to a team of around 50 people+
What will you do?
The focus of this role is to have a leading position in our team of process engineers. You will manage the resources and strategically plan for future projects. As we are a young company, you will have the opportunity to build structures and processes and truly influence our way of working. You will be responsible for translating our business strategy into activities and objectives for the team, and for supporting the team in prioritization.
Your main responsibility as head of Engineering will be
• Project lead for development-, improvement- and scale up projects
• Risk assessments in the design
• Being part of the decisions regarding general automation strategy
• Management of Engineering team
• Creation of standards and process specifications
• Continuous improvements of the processes and workflows
• Managing preventive maintenance actions
• Develop KPI's Installation planning & support
• Bridge communication between sites
• Investment and supplier discussions
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe that you probably have:
• A MSc or BSc in Engineering (Biotechnology/Chemical process engineering/Mechanical engineering or similar)
• Minimum 10+ years of work experience in process engineering, equipment investments and/or automation, preferably within food or pharma industry
• Proven experience of design of production equipment/processing lines
• Excellent technical skills, both analytical as well as practical.
• Leadership experience
• Problem solving skills
• Proficient knowledge in English, both written and spoken.
We consider it highly meritorious if you have experience working with Lean and if you have experience from fermentation processes. It is also meritorious if you have knowledge of CAD-tools (AutoCAD skills or similar).
Why should you want to join?
In addition to having a great learning environment, we genuinely have fun together. As a company, we are a diverse set of people that lift each other up and our team spirit shines through in our daily work. We regularly arrange different team activities and events, such as group training sessions (everything from yoga to boxing), after works and, of course, food events that you can bring friends and family to.
We are transforming the food industry and at the same time drive a sustainability revolution!
Application details
We are looking to find our next colleague as soon as possible and with that said, we are processing applications continuously.
Kindly submit your application in English, as this is the official language of the company.
