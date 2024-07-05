Head of E-Tail Mobile Cooling Solutions
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Dometic is on an exciting journey. We have set an ambitious vision and are on a mission to empower more people to connect with nature. We are now recruiting a Head of E-Tail for Mobile Cooling Solutions, to help us achieve that ambition.
The Head of E-Tail at Dometic is a pivotal strategic hire responsible for driving revenue growth, optimizing the Amazon Vendor and Market Place experience, and staying abreast of the latest industry trends and technologies. This role demands a unique blend of leadership, business acumen, technical knowledge, and digital marketing expertise. The role is positioned at the HQ office in Stockholm, Solna Strand and you report to General Manager of Dometic Mobile Cooling.
Your main responsibilities
- Strategic Development and Implementation; Develop and execute strategies to segment and drive sales on the Amazon Vendor and Market Place platform and enhance customer experience for all online retail touch points. You will collaborate with marketing, product management, technology, and operations teams to ensure seamless functionality across Mobile Cooling Solutions. You will identify and integrate new technologies and trends to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. - Revenue Growth; Increase online sales through effective marketing and promotional strategies in collaboration with the Dometic and Igloo DTC teams. You will monitor and analyze sales performance metrics, including total online sales revenue, sell through rate, average order value, and YoY customer development. - Customer Experience Optimization; Enhance the overall online shopping experience for Mobile Cooling Solutions retail partners. You will create an online solution package for Mobile Cooling E-Tail partners with focus on Amazon vendor and Market Place. - Customer Reach Expansion; Work with partners to increase brand visibility and reach to attract new Mobile Cooling customers on their website. Coordinate spends and market budgets so not to compete again each other. - Customer Engagement; Foster customer interaction, feedback, and loyalty through various channels. You will evaluate engagement metrics including email open and click-through rates (CTRs), social media followers and engagement, customer reviews and ratings, and customer retention rate. - Inventory and Fulfillment Optimization; Ensure efficient inventory management and accurate, timely order processing. Track metrics such as order fulfillment rate, inventory turnover rate, order processing time, and return rate and costs. - Competitive Landscape Monitoring; Stay informed about competitors' activities, pricing strategies, and emerging ecommerce trends. Utilize performance metrics including competitor analysis reports, market share growth, pricing competitiveness, and trend adaptation speed.
What do we offer?
The Head of E-Tail Mobile Cooling Solutions is critical to achieving our business objectives, driving online sales growth, and enhancing the overall customer experience. You are offered an interesting and pivotal role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be at proven experience in ecommerce management or a similar role - as well as possessing the following qualifications and experiences:
- Deep knowledge of the Amazon business. - Experience from working with SEO, SEM, email marketing, and social media strategies. - In-depth understanding of digital marketing, web analytics, and performance metrics. - Technical proficiency in ecommerce platforms and related technologies. - Strong leadership and team collaboration skills. - Fluent in reading, writing and speaking English. Bilingual in Swedish is a plus.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- You are a team player with strong leadership and collaborative abilities, who knows the importance of cooperation in order to achieve top results. - Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities. - Effective communication and interpersonal skills. - Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt to changing priorities.
And of course - our Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis, though since we are now in the summer-vacation-mode, you can expect feedback from us mid/end August. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment, please contact Robert Christiano, General Manager, Mobile Cooling - EMEA at robert.christiano@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 8.000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 27.8 billion (USD 2.6 billion) in 2023 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
