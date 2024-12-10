Head of Discipline, Energy & Process Engineering
Are you an ambitious leader with a passion for innovative process design engineering? Join COWI as our Head of Energy & Process Engineering and play a pivotal role in driving excellence and sustainability in our engineering projects. Lead a talented team and shape the future with us.
Be part of the solutions that will enable a better tomorrow
As Head of Energy & Process Engineering, your most important responsibility will be to lead, develop, and engage your team of employees. In the team there are talented and motivated process engineers, technical directors in process engineering and mechanical equipment engineers.
As part of your daily work, you will both be involved in your own projects with our customers as well as contribute to setting direction for projects and staffing them in collaboration with the leadership team. You will also play a key role together with our market team for sales in the in the industry and energy sectors with tenders and, relationships with both existing and new customers and acquisition of new customers.
Your key activities will be:
Within the discipline execute on the department action plan and the strategy within your discipline
Contribute to and also reinforce the collaboration between COWI offices
Drive recruitment to maintain and create networks enabling growth within the discipline
Work in projects, e.g. act as process engineer specialist or similar roles.
Provide input to staff workforce planning
Setting clear targets and provide the foundation for performance and individual development of your employees
Be active in client relations, market activities and strategic development
Your skills. Our team. Together we create the future
Like us, you believe that leadership success comes from setting a clear and meaningful direction for your team and supporting them in taking ownership of their work. You delegate responsibility and ensure an open and safe dialogue, and you coach your team to achieve their aspirations through constructive, fact-based feedback. Attracting and nurturing a diverse group of high-potential team members is at the top of your agenda, as is creating an inclusive, caring and trusting culture in your team.
On top of that, you will have:
MSc. or BSc. in Mechanical, Chemical Engineering, or a related field.
Relevant work experience corresponding to the work tasks described above.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English.
A place to work and so much more
At COWI, we work together with our customers to shape a sustainable and liveable world. We do it by applying our knowledge and curiosity - and sometimes even our courage - to create the solutions the world needs today to enable a better tomorrow. That is why we say no to fossil-based projects and aspire to have 100% of our revenue come from activities that move our customers towards sustainability.
We value differences and development and cultivate an environment of belonging and having fun. Because that is what brings out the best in you, at work and at home.
With offices primarily located in the Nordic region, the UK, North America and India, we are currently more than 8,000 people who bring their expertise in engineering, architecture, energy and environment into play.
Do you have questions?
If you have any questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Head of Engineering Industry and Energy, Per Olsson peo@cowi.com
or Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
.
Get to know us even better at our website, www.cowi.com,
where you can learn more about our projects, our strategy, what we want to achieve and what life is like at COWI.
