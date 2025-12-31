Head of Device Platform Research
2025-12-31
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
Ericsson Research, "ER", is the central research organization within the Ericsson group. We are approximately 750 researchers in eleven countries. We do world-class innovation through cooperation within Ericsson as well as with partners, customers, universities, and research institutes.
The charter of Device Platform Research is to create novel concepts and technologies, do proof-of-concept prototyping, be a strategic eco-system influencer, serve as a pool of expertise supporting strategy, business and standardization functions within the Ericsson group, and create strategically important intellectual property. The unit consists of approximately 35 highly skilled researchers in Lund in organized in three subunits.
We are now recruiting a Head of Device Platform Research. The position reports to the Head of Research Area Hardware, Device, and EMF. The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
You should apply if you would like to share and drive our mission to provide Ericsson with system concepts, technology, and methodology, to secure Ericsson's long-term success.
What You Will Do
As a sector line manager, you will lead an organization of three subunits, sections. The focus is on technologies and use cases for mobile devices, such as future smartphones, sensors, XR glasses, etc. This includes modem and protocol aspects, AI and machine learning, sensors and user interfaces, software, and emerging use case for 5G evolution and 6G. In this role, you will:
• Set strategies and targets for the unit and ensure their execution,
• Develop competence, structure, ways of working, and collaborative activities,
• Coach leaders and researchers and help them in their development,
• Support cross-organizational projects in the setup, staffing, and execution,
• Interact with key internal stakeholders,
• Interact with key external stakeholders such as academia, research institutes, and industry partners. This includes establishing, driving, and maintaining collaborations with such parties,
• Be a role model for the unit representing the Ericsson values - Professionalism, Respect, Perseverance, and Integrity.
The Skills You Bring
• PhD or MSc degree within related areas and minimum 8 years of relevant industrial experience,
• Proved experience in leadership, ideally as line manager,
• Strong competence in the areas of state-of-the-art mobile device technologies, preferrably with experience from the handset or mobile chipset industry,
• First-hand experience in innovation and/or patent creation,
• Strong communications and networking skills,
• Ability to convert Ericsson's commercial challenges and business context into concrete and relevant research activities,
• A track record on successful cooperation with universities and in publicly funded research and innovation projects,
• An established personal network in academia,
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
