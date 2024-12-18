Head of Department at Physics, Chalmers
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Lead the charge in shaping the future of physics research and education as the Head of Department at Chalmers University of Technology-where academic excellence meets real-world impact.
About us
Chalmers University of Technology is dedicated to academic excellence while addressing challenges and needs of society and industry. We cultivate a creative and dynamic environment for academic research, education, innovation, and research utilization. By combining world-class interdisciplinary research in areas such as materials science, nanotechnology, life science engineering, and energy research, Chalmers advances the frontiers of science and offers a competitive edge in solving real-world problems.
The Department of Physics focuses on cutting-edge research across six divisions with over 200 international employees: Chemical Physics; Condensed Matter and Materials Theory; Materials Physics; Microstructure Physics; Nano and Biophysics; Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics. Our activities encompass theoretical, computational and experimental physics and span from fundamental to applied research.
We have a strong commitment to education and learning on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD studies, where physics meets engineering. Our mission is not only to advance research and education but also to engage actively with society by sharing knowledge and transferring research outcomes to the public, industry, and organizations, fostering impact beyond academia.
The department hosts key infrastructures including the Chalmers Material Analysis Laboratory (CMAL) and Chalmers e-commons. Additionally, we lead the Formulaex research centre and coordinate the Graphene Flagship - one of Europe's largest research initiatives, which has transformed graphene innovation from laboratory research to commercial applications.
For more information, please visit our websites.
Chalmers University of Technology: https://www.chalmers.se/en/
Department of Physics: https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/physics/
About the role
As Head of Department, you have overall responsibility for the department. You oversee its strategic and operational activities, ensuring high quality in research, education, and societal impact. Key priorities include strengthening internal collaboration, elevating the department 's global standing, and fostering an equal and inclusive culture.
Reporting directly to the President, you will be part of Chalmers' management team and play an integral role in realizing the university's 20-year vision: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/vision-and-strategy/
Your responsibilities include:
• Developing and leading the wide range of department activities
• Promoting a strong and vibrant academic environment, reaching for excellence in research, education, and innovation.
• Ensuring an inclusive, stimulating, and positive work environment for all staff.
• Creating opportunities for collaboration within Chalmers, as well as with industry and society on an international scale
• Ensuring strong leadership across the department.
• Overseeing budgeting, staffing, and recruitment processes.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe you should have:
• A doctoral degree in a relevant field and a broad interest in physics research and education, to be able to support the wide variety of activities performed at the department.
• Experience and deep understanding of academic research, research supervision, higher education, and societal engagement.
• Leadership and managerial experience, including personnel responsibility and strategic planning.
• Knowledge about how to actively promote an equal, diverse, and inclusive work environment.
• Strong financial and administrative skills, including experience from budgeting and resource allocation as well as understanding research funding structures.
• Excellent communication skills, with the ability to adapt to different audiences and contexts.
Additional merits for the role include:
• Strong academic merits with an academic level equivalent to that of a professor.
• A passion for advancing academic environments and research infrastructures.
• Experience with academic leadership and driving organizational improvements.
• A proven track record of fostering international collaborations.
• Knowledge of educational organization and university administration.
We are seeking a visionary leader with the ability to inspire and guide a diverse team. Your leadership style should be collaborative and pragmatic, marked by integrity, empathy, responsiveness, and self-awareness. You are decisive when needed, while remaining open to dialogue and input from others.
Employment terms
The Head of Department assignment can be structured either as a full time permanent position or as a permanent faculty position with a fixed-term assignment (after an academic review process). There is also a possibility of combining this role with individual research or teaching (up to 20% of a full time role).
The start date is by agreement.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please read important information about the application procedure and apply by visiting: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13423&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: January, 7, 2025
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9067357