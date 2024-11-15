Head Of Cu Noce (757541)
About this opportunity!
We are looking for a Head of Customer Unit Northern & Central Europe within Market Area Europe and Latin America, who wants to take part in our continued journey with strong business momentum and close partnership with our customers, building a strong foundation for future business and innovation.
At Customer Unit Northern and Central Europe, we are responsible for creating value for more than 100 customers in 16 countries with over 1200 employees in the Nordics, Baltic's and Central Europe. In our combined territory our organization engage on the mission to show the benefits of our established 5G leadership in mobile network with solutions for CSP and enterprises in the next wave of connectivity and digitalization. The CU Northern and Central Europe acts as a frontline sales force, with sales, e2e business development, and presales delivery. We are focused on growing Ericsson's market share by building and maintaining strong customer relationships, providing competitive offerings and efficient deliveries.
To be successful in this role you have experience of developing and implementing impactful strategies that help us create great customer experience and build profitable business in CU Northern & Central Europe. Comfortable working in a fast pace, gets motivated and enlivened by working in a constantly evolving business environment. You, as the ideal candidate will have experience within customer engagement and knowledge about the Ericsson portfolio, as well as a proven track record of driving operational excellence in a complex and diverse organization.
As Head of CU Northern and Central Europe you will define necessary business strategies and ensure sales and delivery of Ericsson solutions as well as lead both a direct sales team and other key positions that make up the Customer Unit Leadership Team. This role depends upon a deep understanding of our customers' business, operations, and objectives, and we search for you who can act with confidence and authority to take accountability to lead the business relationships while actively contributing to making customers successful and inspire your organization.
The Head of Customer Unit Northern & Central Europe report to Head of Market Area Europe and Latin American and will be a member of the Market Area Leadership Team.
What you will do
Accountable for customer relations, sales and delivery as well as governmental stakeholders within the geography
Accountable for profit and loss for the Customer Unit
Accountable for efficient operation
Accountable to build competences and develop/hire right talent
Responsible to implement Ericsson and MELA strategies through Customer Unit including risk management
Responsible for adherence to directives, policies and processes
Lead a function with direct sales team as well as teams in a matrix reporting context.
You will bring
Extended knowledge and understanding of the telecom industry and of Ericsson business strategy, financial knowledge - and ability to turn that knowledge into effective and efficient targets and strategies within your areas of responsibility
Proven ability to understand and navigate complex situations and environments
Excellent collaboration skills and ability to interact with both external and internal stakeholders
Very strong personal integrity and values that supports a high ethical standard.
Track record of delivering strong financial performance in a Key Account or similar
Excellent communication and negotiation skills - in writing and verbally
Clear role model of being an ethical and inclusive leader
Develop trusted relationship with C level of customer across the geography as well as governmental stakeholders.
Strong track record and ability to develop and build both new capabilities and a strong succession pipeline.
Proven ability to inspire change and transformation
University degree in telecom/engineering and/or business administration or equivalent training/experience.
KAM experience as well as domain knowledge in the Ericsson portfolio
8+ years of related experience.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
