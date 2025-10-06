Head of Controll
Do you want to drive structure, insight, and profitability in a complex production environment? As a Controller with us, you'll play a key role in supporting management with financial planning, reporting, and analysis. You'll proactively develop and implement reports and KPIs, contribute to process optimization, and collaborate closely with operational departments to drive efficiency improvements from a financial perspective.
As our Controller, you will:
- Support the CFO and Group Management with financial planning, forecasting, and performance analysis.
- Play a key role in developing the company's financial steering, including the creation and improvement of financial reports and KPIs, with a focus on profitability and continuous improvement.
- Strong focus on developing and improving models to analyze COGS (Cost of Goods Sold), standard costing, and inventory accounting
- Collaborate closely with other departments - including manufacturing, engineering, and procurement - to identify and implement efficiency improvements.
-
Take ownership, together with operations, of the budgeting process, financial forecasting, and project follow-ups.
-
Ensure alignment between financial outcomes and operational performance drivers.
-
Contribute to the development and improvement of financial reports presented to the Board of Directors.
We're looking for someone who has:
- A bachelor's or master's degree in finance or a related field
- At least 5 years of relevant experience, preferably in a manufacturing environment
- A strong background as a Controller or similar role, with deep knowledge of accounting and process management
- Excellent Excel skills.
- Solid experience in inventory accounting, standard costing, and COGS analysis
- Strong analytical skills and the ability to link financial data to operational performance
- Excellent ERP skills - Monitor ERP experience is a strong advantage
- Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
- Able to work with large data sets to generate actionable insights
- A proactive mindset and the ability to work cross-functionally with operational teams
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
