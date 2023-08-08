Head of Commodities Intelligence, Customer & Solutions Nordic
2023-08-08
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Vattenfall is looking for a Head of Commodities Intelligence within Business unit Commodities, Customer & Solution Region Nordic.
Commodities Intelligence is one of four departments within BU Commodities. As a manager you will be a part of the management team of Commodities. You will have a team of approximately ten colleagues both in Sweden and Finland, working both with B2B and B2C on all Nordic electricity markets. You will report directly to the Director of Commodities.
The responsibilities of this strategic role include:
The Commodities Intelligence team works at the interface of Trading, Risk Management and our Sales business. The team makes sure that C&S has appropriate routines for the sourcing and the pricing of our sales products. The team provides the organization with the necessary quantitative analysis and insights, develops risk and hedging processes, supports with pricing and develops the necessary IT infrastructure. The team also covers a number of trade compliance functions related to our sourcing activities, such as REMIT reporting and Electricity Certificate declaration.
As the manager for Commodities Intelligence, you lead a team of highly skilled and engaged analysts. You support the team in their daily work, help them to prioritize, manage stakeholders and give the team a strategic direction and impulses for the development. As Vattenfall is aiming at becoming a data-driven company, a large share of your time will go towards supporting and leading the development of our digital business infrastructure.
This is an exciting opportunity to work at the intersection of energy markets, sales, risk management and IT!
Qualifications
We are looking for:
Passion to manage business based on customer insight (internal and external) and commercial focus.
Business oriented and able to combine a strategic and commercial focus with an operational capability.
Genuine interests of digitalisation and IT.
The courage to take decisions and make priority calls where needed
You act according to Vattenfall leadership criteria's; connect people, accelerate learning and drive innovation when leading both business and people. Be a role model of Vattenfall principles of Open, Active, Positive and Health & Safety.
Professional qualifications and skills:
Relevant university degree or equivalent and experience of managing a team.
Your command of English is strong, both verbally and in writing.
Solid knowledge of energy wholesale market and financial electricity market.
Knowledge of financial derivates, risk management and statistics due to electricity market.
Good understanding of financial measures and analytical skills, ability to understand, create and judge business cases.
Your main deliverables:
Finding new ways of financial sourcing and changed risk mandate to enable increased flexibility in our pricing and offers
Secure best practise of Risk mitigations
Providing digital business development and IT-architecture due to our reporting and hedging.
Improved efficiency, automatization and quality regarding reporting- and analysis architecture and tools, providing sufficient tools for business analysis.
Contribute to Consumer Sales and Business Sales gross margin optimisation and increased profitability
Additional Information
Location
Solna
BU Commodities supports Business- and Consumer Sales and has the role and responsibility for:
Portfolio ownership of electricity products together with Guarantees of Origin and Electricity certificates combined with related administrative services.
Contribute to a gross margin optimization in B2B & B2C by manage pricing- framework and administration.
Manage the risk process due to Group- and Sales risk instructions and ensure risk minimal position. Responsible for compliance according to applicable laws and regulations.
Manage physical power purchase & balance management. Manage hedging- strategies & profiles for our products and enable execution of our financial sourcing.
Monitor and react according to regulatory changes so that we take timely action to keep our business compliant. Striving to transform changes into business opportunities.
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than August 13th 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
We welcome your application including cover letter and CV in English via the link below. Please do not wait until the last day, applications and interviews will be handled continuously throughout the application period.
An assessment and DISC analysis is part of the recruitment process. By applying you agree to the use of existing assessment reports and Management Planning data in the selection process.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Toni Sunding, the Director of Commodities, C&S Region Nordic at +46 70 344 97 10. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Carolina Osterman, carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
