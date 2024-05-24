Head of Cab Development Research
Drive the Future of Sustainable Transport with Scania
Are you passionate about innovation and sustainability? Do you want to be at the forefront of driving the shift towards autonomous and sustainable transport solutions? Join Scania as the Head of Cab Development Research and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our cab development projects.
About Us
At Scania, we are committed to leading the shift towards sustainable transport solutions. Our Cab Development Research Group (ERCBR) is a dynamic team of approximately 15 dedicated professionals.
We focus on pioneering research and predevelopment in key areas such as Human-Machine Interface (HMI), data analytics, sustainability, surface treatment, and plastics.
As our new Head of Cab Development Research, you will guide and inspire our team, working closely with the ERC management team to set strategic research directions.
About the Role
In this senior leadership role, you will:
Collaborate and Innovate: Engage in cross-functional discussions on research and innovation within the Traton group, and work closely with EMR Research and Innovation to identify and develop key research areas.
Lead with Vision: Apply a holistic approach to pinpoint research initiatives that will secure future competencies and drive the development of sustainable and autonomous cab technologies.
Recruit and Inspire: Attract and nurture top talent, fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within the team.
Deliver Customer Value: Prioritize and execute activities that deliver high-quality results, ensuring customer satisfaction and value.
Champion Experimentation: Promote a culture of experimentation and challenge the status quo, encouraging your team to explore new ideas and solutions.
Your profile
We are looking for an innovative and proactive leader who excels in team management and seeks a holistic view of future vehicle development. The ideal candidate will have:
Educational Background: A technical university degree with significant leadership experience.
Leadership Skills: A driven personality with a strong focus on leadership development and a structured approach to planning.
Adaptability: The ability to adapt to changing project circumstances and find creative, win-win solutions.
Communication: Excellent communication skills, with a focus on open dialogue and active listening.
Inspiration and Passion: A genuine passion for people, finding inspiration in challenges, and the ability to build trust through accountable decision-making.
We offer
We provide a position where you can develop your management skills and lead others, motivating the team towards common targets.
You will enjoy a positive and flexible working environment where you are free to work independently towards defined targets, with the responsibility to communicate with all relevant stakeholders to secure accurate information.
Our collaborative culture is welcoming and supportive, focused on cooperation, with communication taking place in both Swedish and English.
Additionally, there are possibilities for travel as part of your role.
For more information
Please contact Mattias Sjöberg, Senior Manager, ERCB, +46705981365 or Nicklas Bruce, Head of Cab Development, ERC, +46+46706755368
Application
Your application should include a CV and a personal letter. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 9 June 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8703357