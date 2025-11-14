Head Of Bnew Sales Moai
2025-11-14
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:We are seeking a talented Business Area Sales Manager to join our dynamic team at Ericsson. In this role, you will be the primary interface between the business area and the market areas during deal engagements. You will implement sales and commercial strategies to deliver business results, aligned with our business plan and targets. Represent the voice of the market areas and customers during internal marketing and product management forums, while simultaneously representing the business area during market area sales forums. Lead a cross-functional team dedicated to the market area, prioritizing and managing their activities effectively.
What you will do:- Take an active part in prioritized deals, sharing strategies, global knowledge and insights with both BA and MA teams.
• Lead in cross BA/MA strategic business development initiatives as necessary.
• Secure close collaboration within the MA, including MA LT, MA Customer Units, Commercial Management, Domains and relevant supporting functions.
• Oversee the implementation and periodic review of BA sales and commercial management strategic objectives, initiating actions when necessary for successful execution.
• Foster continuous improvements within BA sales and commercial management, in part through membership in the leadership team.
• Ensure adherence to corporate directives, policies and procedures while promoting the growth and competence of the sales structure framework.
The skills you bring:- Business Acumen.
• Consensus building.
• Sales Management.
• Insight Selling.
• Executive Leadership.
• Business Development.
• Business Coaching.
• Communication.
• Commercial Management.
• Negotiation Strategies.
• Stakeholder Engagement.
• Situational agility.
• Storytelling.
• Consultative Selling.
• Sense making. Ersättning
