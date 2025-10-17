Head of BA IT RD and Tools Sourcing
2025-10-17
Join our Team
About this opportunity:We are searching for a dynamic Sourcing Category Manager. This crucial role involves implementing and driving the Category Strategy, ensuring we have a category supplier base that aligns seamlessly with our present and upcoming business requirements. By accomplishing your responsibilities successfully, you will guarantee appropriate and sustainable management of supplier/partner risk, cost, and demand, all the while securing the quality and compliance requirements.
What you will do:- Manage the Category Structure, including content; Drive the Operating Model and Governance.
• Execute internal and external analysis for Category Strategy, which includes Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) and Category Strategy Deep Dives.
• Trigger review of Preferred Supplier List, perform Supplier Classification, and Remap the Supplier Category.
• Uphold compliance and observe Responsible Sourcing practices diligently.
• Lead Strategy Development; Identify performance barriers and manage stakeholder relationships for business continuity.
The skills you bring:- Category Strategy.
• Project Management Process.
• Leadership and development.
• Sourcing Execution.
• Negotiation.
• Communication.
• Category Management.
• Financial Acumen.
• Sourcing Compliance.
• Market insights.
• Ericsson Portfolio.
• Stakeholder Management.
• Change and Improvement Management.
• Business Understanding.
• Supplier Management. Ersättning
