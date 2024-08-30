Head of Architecture
What we do at Qliro
At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team does
As the Head of Architecture, you will lead a team of Tech Leads and architects who, while reporting directly to you, are embedded within separate product engineering teams. These Tech Leads are at the forefront of designing scalable, stable, and cost-efficient systems. Your team ensures that our technology stack is robust, secure, and aligned with our strategic business objectives. You'll work closely with whole Tech, but also with Product and other parts of the organisation, to craft solutions that are not only technically sound but also drive business value.
What you will get to do Lead and mentor a team of Tech Leads and architects, providing guidance and support to ensure their professional growth and the successful execution of their work.
Oversee the design and implementation of robust, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions across the organization, ensuring alignment with our long-term architectural vision.
Conduct regular architectural reviews, ensuring that best practices are maintained, and systems remain cohesive and scalable.
Drive continuous improvement by organizing and facilitating technical workshops, training sessions, and hackathons.
Collaborate closely with teams, including Product and Engineering, to ensure that architectural decisions enhance the functionality, reliability, and scalability of our products.
Manage the evolution of our tech stack with guidance through the tech radar, providing insights and recommendations on reducing technical debt and improving system scalability.
Play a key role in strategic planning, contributing to the development and iterative refinement of our Target Architecture.
Lead change management efforts, helping your teams navigate through significant technology transitions while maintaining momentum and productivity.
Ensure the consistent application of coding standards, design patterns, and architectural best practices across all teams, promoting a culture of technical excellence.
Be a member of the Tech management team
What you bring to the team You excel at developing architectural strategies that align with our business goals, guiding your team to implement solutions that drive our long-term vision.
Your expertise in cloud architectures, AI, and modern programming languages equips you to coach and mentor Tech Leads in building scalable, cost-efficient systems.
You have extensive experience leading and guiding diverse teams, fostering a collaborative environment where Tech Leads can thrive, also in remote and multi-location setups.
You're skilled at translating complex architectural concepts into clear, actionable guidance for your team, ensuring that everyone from engineers to stakeholders is aligned.
Your strong understanding of how architecture impacts business outcomes enable you to advise and guide teams in making decisions that enhance product and business value.
You stay ahead of industry trends, mentoring your teams in integrating emerging technologies into their work, ensuring we maintain a competitive edge.
You bring a keen sense of risk management and compliance, providing the necessary guidance to ensure that all solutions meet regulatory standards and are secure.
Your experience in system design and integration allows you to mentor Tech Leads in creating robust, scalable systems, without needing to be hands-on in the building process.
You're a confident decision-maker, guiding your teams with strategic direction while empowering them to take ownership of their architectural decisions.
You excel at leading through change, offering the guidance your teams need to navigate technological transitions smoothly and effectively.
Your extensive product experience allows you to advise on how architectural decisions can best support product strategies, delivering solutions that resonate with our merchants and consumers.
