Head Housekeeper Private Household

2024-10-16
We are looking for a fulltime Head Housekeeper to join our Team in Stockholm!
This role performs cleaning & laundry together with the fulltime housekeeper on staff as well as some cooking as directed by the Residence Manager & Cook on staff.
Proven experience and knowledge of caring for fine arts & furnishings, wardrobe management and caring for finer clothing is required.
This role manages other household duties such as pack & unpack for the family's trips, care for the small dog at times as well as general errands as needed.
Some travel to other houses is required. While 80% of the role is scheduled at the main residence in Stockholm area Monday thru Friday daytime - some nights & weekends are required.
We will provide housing (live-out), vehicle for work, cellphone. Salary will depend on the candidate's experience, education & skillset.
Previous experience in a private HNWI family and/or international ultra luxury resort & hotel service experience is a requirement.
Verbal & written proficiency in English is required.
