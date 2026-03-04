Head Chef
2026-03-04
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
We are an expanding restaurant chain in Umeå, Sweden, looking for an experienced Head Chef to lead our kitchen operations and deliver high-quality authentic and progressive Indian cuisine.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and manage daily kitchen operations
* Develop and standardize menus and recipes
* Maintain high food quality and presentation
* Ensure HACCP and food safety compliance
* Control food cost, inventory, and kitchen budgets
* Train and manage the kitchen team
Requirements
* 15-20 years of professional culinary experience
* Strong expertise in Indian cuisine (curries, tandoor, kebabs, biryani, presenting in a modern style )
* Experience as Head Chef / Executive Chef
Experience as Head Chef / Executive Chef
* Proven team leadership and kitchen management skills
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03
E-post: info@pkfoods.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
