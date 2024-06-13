Hardware Test Engineer for future assignments
Akkodis Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Akkodis Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Skövde
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Akkodis are looking for dedicated hardware test engineers, both those just starting their career, and the senior ones looking to share their expertise, for future consultancy assignments within the automotive industry in Gothenburg.
If you are casually looking for your next step, apply now and we will contact you as soon as we have an assignment fitting your skills and ambitions.
As a test engineer within hardware you may be responsible for testing different components and areas, such as feature, function, and field testing. Your expert know-how contributes to improving products and procedures for the client.
The assignment may include a variety of responsibilities depending on your qualifications. Some examples of responsibilities are:
* Perform physical and virtual testing
* Develop E2E verification criteria for feature, functions in connectivity area.
* Identify the verification needs for Features, function or field test in order define test requirements.
* Continuously update Test Methods and propose updates of Technical Requirement
* Create test plan, Manage, plan, prepare, and execute the test.
* Analyze test results and give recommendations in their respective technology area.
Qualifications
* Bachelor degree in engineering or other relevant field
* Proven experience as a test engineer
* Comprehensive knowledge about automotive components and testing
* Strong communication and collaboration skills to navigate cross-functional teams
* Proven experience in relevant technical tools such as:
* CANalyser
* dSpace
* Matlab/Simulink/ C++
* TwinCat
About Akkodis
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 countries. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together every day. This is how we make the incredible happen.
We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. Applications are processed as they are sent in, so a position may be filled before the last application day. Assignments start according to agreement.
If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact business manager Rickard Strindeborn at rickard.strindeborn@akkodisgroup.com
. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Akkodis Sweden AB
(org.nr 556694-0044), https://www.akkodis.se/ Jobbnummer
8746715