Hardware Engineer to Westermo
Westermo Network Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-02-01
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Westermo Network Technologies AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with Hardware Development and Electronics Design? Join us at Westermo and the Hardware Department!
Are you our new Hardware Engineer?
To take the next step on a successful journey we are now recruiting another Hardware Engineer with a strong drive and who is passionate about working with electronics design. We are looking for a hardware engineer who like to work in the whole scale from system design and selecting components as well as hands on testing and verification in the lab.
In your daily work you will be part of different product development projects. Your tasks will be in the full range of a development project, from specification to serial production. We are looking for someone who wants to grow into a more leading role, taking responsibility for the hardware design in projects.
A high-quality level and "true to specification" are key for all Westermo products and fits well for you in your way of designing and verifying hardware. We strive for the best in class products and that influences everything we do in hardware development.
Our hardware design team consists of more than 10 people and together we design and quality assure all the hardware for all Westermo products. And we are now looking for a new team member!
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who enjoys being part of a team, can share information and cooperate in a professional way- team spirit is very important for us. We also appreciate a structured and organized new colleague who is used to handling many tasks and can prioritize and switch between tasks if necessary.
Requirements:
Knowledge in electronics hardware design
Degree in electrical engineering or similar.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Proficient in Swedish, both verbal and written.
Meritorious
• Experience in industrial products, products for trains or other demanding applications
• Experience in working close to production and knowledge about design for test and manufacturing
In return, we offer:
You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement, you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension, and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization, and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
• Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
• Job type: Full time
• Employment contract: Permanent
• For questions about the role, please contact Recruiting Manager Mikael Lindeborg; mikael.lindeborg@westermo.com
or Recruiter Elin Sandell; elin.sandell@westermo.com
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting-edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic. Our people are dedicated and loyal, which create a fantastic team spirit. Everyone is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides opportunities for those who are closest to the task of solving it. We are devoted to delivering the best industrial network solutions. At Westermo you will have a clear impact on the results of your area of responsibility.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 300 employees with a turnover around 800 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
7402840