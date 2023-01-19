Hardware Engineer
We are looking for a Hardware Engineer to join our engineering team. You will work in the product team In-car Hardware, which is responsible for hardware integrations and digital key of current and future Volvo cars into Volvo On Demand. We work directly with Volvo Cars R&D on tailoring the cars to car sharing, which has so far resulted in several unique industry-first features for Volvo On Demand.
At Volvo Car Mobility, the work atmosphere is caring, supportive and highly collaborative. All perspectives are valued and considered as we work together to develop the best product possible to support the mobility needs of our ever growing customer base. Our mission is to help people to move freely, meaningfully and sustainably.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
You will be working with our current integrations in our +1000 cars that provide the platform for telematics and our digital key. This includes dealing with CANBUS, car signal databases, car key systems, and the APIs from the 3rd party hardware system we use. Furthermore you will work strategically with Volvo Cars on integration of future car models to enable scalable, stable, and cost-efficient solutions.
You will work closely with your colleagues in the team to solve our most complex embedded systems related challenges and you will be the main technical point of contact for our collaboration with Volvo Cars.
You will bring value working crossfunctionally with people with complementary skills, and actively contribute to the technical roadmap of Volvo on Demand. You will use a holistic approach and have a direct impact on complex technical decisions related to architecture engineering and design, and will contribute to the rapid, high-quality development of Volvo on Demand.
You show experience with most of the following...
You have experience as a Senior Engineer in agile crossfunctional teams working on the development of embedded systems.
Experience from working in the automotive or truck/bus industry.
You hold a Master's degree in Electrical, Software engineering or any other equivalent field.
Extra awesome if you have...
You love sharing your knowledge with others and helping them grow.
Working with a product that is both a digital and a physical experience.
A driver's license valid to drive in Sweden
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo On Demand:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with Volvo On Demand and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
At Volvo Car Mobility, we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
