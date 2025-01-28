Hardware and Software Support Engineer
2025-01-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
As a Developer you will primarily work within the fintech sector, engaging in both software development and support tasks. This role requires a hands-on approach, where you'll need to think on your feet, wear multiple hats, and be solution-oriented. You'll be expected to work independently and driven by goals. The position is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model, with access to a centrally located coworking space.
The supporting role will also include maintaining communication and following up with partners and third party suppliers both in Europe, Australia, and China .
Experience working with C/C++, Python, Java, and Android is a big plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12
E-post: joakim@haugul.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Haflo Consulting AB
Joakim Hauge joakim@haugul.com 0734120905
9129707