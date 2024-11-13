Hamburger chef
2024-11-13
Hello Burger Lovers!
We at Rollin' Bistros Food Truck are looking for a dedicated burger chef.
You going to work in our food truck, which is stationed at a secret place in Mölndal.
Monday to Friday 08:00 - 16.30.
We are serving 150-200 burgers every day, and we are 3 people working in the truck.
All the heavy-duty preparations are done on Mondays at Rollin' Bistros Backyard in Gamlestaden. Of course, we roll fresh burger meat every day and some other stuff.
So that means you have to be able to produce sauces, pickles, etc. in a very efficient way and follow our recepies.
If this sounds like a fun challenge to you, don't hesitate to apply for the job!
Send your CV to jacob@rollinbistros.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23
jacob@rollinbistros.se
