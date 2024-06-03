Group Sourcing Compliance Manager
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Group Sourcing, a department committed to diversity and inclusivity within Epiroc, is seeking a new addition to our team! Are you dedicated to making a concrete difference and eager to contribute to our mission of creating a brighter future for the people and planet? If so, the role of Group Sourcing Compliance Manager might be the perfect fit for you. If you have a background in compliance, strong analytical skills, and a firm dedication to legal standards, we want to hear from you.
Your team
Group Sourcing is a Group entity under the guidance of our CFO, and you will report to the Manager for Group Direct Sourcing. Joining our dedicated and proud team, you'll experience a culture where collaboration is key. You'll engage in collaborative efforts externally with suppliers and diverse communities, as well as internally, fostering connections with local sourcing departments and stakeholders across Epiroc's divisions.
Your mission
With numerous upcoming regulations in the compliance field, it's priority for Epiroc to be well-prepared for these changes. Therefore, we are looking to strengthen our Supplier Development team by welcoming a new member specialized in Sourcing Compliance. This role will involve tasks such as ensuring sourcing's compliance with Product Legislation, conducting Human Rights Due Diligence, and managing Trade Compliance.
Among your primary duties will be raising awareness of new legislations and presenting the responsibilities of strategic sourcing within the compliance domain. You will play a key role in planning and implementing processes within the sourcing departments, ensuring their effectiveness through thorough follow-up. Additionally, you will conduct related training for the sourcing community and, if necessary, for suppliers. You will actively participate in the audit process and, when required, engage in supplier audits. Collaborating with colleagues, you will help shape the strategic roadmap for the Sourcing Compliance domain.
Your profile
Our ideal candidate brings experience to the table, demonstrating a proven track record as a compliance manager with a thorough understanding of industry standards and regulations. You excel in reporting procedures and thorough record-keeping, showcasing a results-driven, methodical approach alongside excellent planning abilities. With strong communication and collaboration skills, you thrive both independently and as part of a team. Patient, educational, and always willing to assist, you inspire others with your leadership qualities. A bachelor's degree in law, finance, business administration, or a related field is essential, along with proficiency in English communication, both verbal and written.
Location and travel
This is a global role, and the position can be based at any of Epiroc's sites. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than June 25th. We review applications continuously on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Helena Norlund, Manager Group Direct Sourcing, helena.norlund@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.Kaddoura@epiroc.com
