Group Manager, Test & Release, Safe & Efficient Driving
Volvo Business Services AB / Göteborg
2024-08-12
Who are we?
Safe & Efficient Driving is one of the technology streams within Volvo Technology. Our mission is to increase safety for our drivers and other road users and support our customers to operate their fleets efficiently.
The Data & Release sub-stream is a newly formed organization within Safe & Efficient Driving (SED) at Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) and has as a mission to enable faster and quality assured development of SED products .
About the role:
This role is within SED data & Release sub stream and your teams' responsibility is securing the Safe & Efficient Driving product quality assurance through planning and managing data collection from proving ground and open roads in one hand and securing software integration test, software documentation and release to the different internal customers and stakeholders on the other hand.
The group consists of two talented agile teams securing data collection, testing and release of quality assured products to drive us towards our vision of Zero accidents. As the Group Manager, you will be responsible for the teams and their deliveries with the mandate for the area's strategy and its people.
You will report to the Global Technology Manager and will be part of a global management team in Gothenburg and Bangalore.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a servant leader and passionate about leadership and technology. That you through a curious and open minded. You have worked with software products in the automotive domain and are looking to take an active part in an ongoing transformation. The team works in an agile development framework and through a servant coaching leadership you put the teams in the center without losing accountability. You can develop and motivate individuals and teams. You are goal oriented and can take your own initiatives and drive certain actions on your own. Your leadership will make your team members shine!
Key Responsibilities:
* Accountability for the area, its people, products, and deliveries. Enable the team's goal achievement by removing blockers and impediments.
Grow and reshape teams with talented engineers
Nurture innovation culture and Find ways to continuously improve products and ways of working
Drive collaboration and culture within the teams and between the teams.
Coaching and working proactively with competence development & growth ensuring that the right skills are within the teams.
Network and collaborate with relevant interfaces within the larger Volvo GTT organization to enable collective deliveries in the end.
Requirements and qualifications:
M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar.
Preferably previous people manager experience with several years of experience in embedded software development in either ADAS/Powertrain/Vehicle Functions
Very strong leadership skills and the ability to inspire and motivate a diverse team is crucial. Knowledge in building high performing teams.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills are required, as you will interact with a wide range of stakeholders. Experience with Agile methodologies and familiarity with Lean principles are highly desirable.
Why Join Us?
At Safe and Efficient Driving, you will have the opportunity to work on innovative projects that make a meaningful difference in the world. We offer a collaborative and inclusive work environment where your contributions are celebrated and recognized. With ample opportunities for professional growth and a comprehensive benefits package, we provide the support you need to thrive.
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry and making our world a better place to be. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different parts of the organization and different cultures. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
So, you want to apply?
If you're ready to make a significant impact on the future of automotive safety and lead a team at the forefront of Collision Prevention technology, we invite you to apply. Join us in revolutionizing the way vehicles navigate the road to make driving safer for everyone.
Feel free to contact our recruiting manager, Rached Dardouri, rached.dardouri@volvo.com
Last application date: 2nd September 2024
