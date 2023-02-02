Group Manager Product Data Management
2023-02-02
Take the opportunity to join the exciting journey to create future, sustainable powertrains for our customers as well as the future working place for our employees. We're looking for a group manager for our Product Documentation team within Powertrain Engineering.
This is us, your new colleagues at PE, Powertrain Engineering
We stand in front of significant challenges - where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest - and have transformed over the past years by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to reduce development time and cost and drive innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
The PE Sweden organization has the full responsibility for Platform Center Heavy Duty Engines, Transmission as well as Application Center Heavy Duty Europe. The organization takes the product ownership role and optimizes complete powertrain systems through usage of components tailored for each application.
At Base Engine, we develop components and systems throughout the complete product life cycle that are used in traditional combustion engines as well as in electric vehicles and hybrids. We drive the co-operation with other engineering sites and cross-functionally to secure technical roadmaps and platform development. We also do simulations, NVH, engine design, geometrical architecture, and product documentation for customers within Powertrain as well as for other Volvo functions.
Responsibilities / Main tasks
As Group Manager you lead both the people and the technology in a team of highly skilled engineers. The team manages product data structure, variant handling, product documentation standards and design guidelines through the entire product life cycle from concepts to aftermarket and remanufacturing., contributing to our products being the most competitive on the market.
The team works in close collaboration cross-functionally and with our global application sites. Therefore, you need to put equal emphasis on customer expectations and optimal global, platform solutions while maintaining a well-balanced risk management.
You are comfortable doing daily prioritization, communication, and balancing stake-holder expectations to keep the flow and optimize deliveries. You are a people person that enjoys networking, a diverse team and to make people thrive.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
You are passionate about sustainable powertrains with a drive to explore new technologies and find synergies in developing the best complete product for our customers.
You are a people person with a positive mindset, a can-do attitude, ability to see opportunities and courage to challenge. You have a structured approach, can quickly find common ground and solutions and you make your recommendations and decisions based on qualitative facts. You are an inspiring leader who cultivates and drives innovation and engagement through collaboration, team work and people development.
You hold minimum a master's degree in engineering
You have proven ability to successfully lead a team as line or project manager
You are well experienced in the field of automotive product development and collaboration with functions around product development
You are skilled in working with Product Documentation in Kola or similar PDM systems
You are experienced in development of systems and processes connected to PDM/PDM link
You communicate with ease in both verbal and written English and are used to working in a global environment
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Curious and want to know more? Please contact me! I look forward to receiving your application!
Maria Ebbesson, Director Base Engine, email: maria.ebbesson@volvo.com
