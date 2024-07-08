Group Manager Process and IT - Central Solutions
2024-07-08
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
About this opportunity
We are seeking a dynamic and visionary Group Manager to lead our team responsible for the Digitalization initiatives within Logistics which is also responsible for the EDI (Electronic Data Exchange) capability. This role is perfect for a leader who is passionate about Agile methodology and excited by the challenge of setting up new ways of working. As the Group Manager, you will spearhead initiatives that enhance our digital capabilities, be involved in setting new guidelines and principles for Data management within Logistics and also support the product driven approach implemented to enable the EDI capabilities.
At Scania, we are embracing EDI as a Service (EDIaaS) to streamline and enhance our logistics operations. As the Group Manager, you will play a crucial role in the management of EDIaaS, working to optimize the flow of information across our logistics network. Your leadership will be essential in fostering an environment that leverages EDIaaS to improve efficiency and support our commitment to a more connected and digitalized logistics system
You will work closely with all domains within Scania Logistics flow and you will be able to learn and support all logistics processes towards a more digital and Agile way of working.
Responsibilities
Lead and manage a diverse and experienced team working with digitalization and EDI capabilities focused in improving efficiency within the Logistic flow.
Career growth and personal development for your team members
Drive the adoption of new technologies, agile methodologies across teams, data management and product driven mindset
Develop and implement new ways of working that enhance our digital and data exchange capabilities.
Monitor industry trends and advancements in technology to keep our practices and solutions cutting-edge.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and collaboration within the team.
Your profile
Proven experience in leadership roles, managing teams and projects within digital transformation and/or EDI capabilities.
Strong knowledge and hands-on experience with agile methodologies.
Expertise in setting up and optimizing new processes and ways of working.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.
Strategic thinker with a strong problem-solving ability and a passion for driving change.
A degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field is preferred
We Offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Information and Application
If you are interested and want to know more, please contact Libna Frehner, Digital Enablement Lead, libna.frehner@scania.com
Please send your CV via scania.com no later than August 12th 2024
Kindly note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses and 13,400 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 170 billion, of which over 21 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
