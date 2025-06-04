Group Manager Lab Operations, Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happen in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development of the lifecycle of our electric powertrains. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive this transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group. We are looking for a Group Manager for Lab Operation. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers; the planet and our future generations win.
What you will do
The Lab Operations team is responsible for the Traction Voltage Lab operation as well as ensuring the smooth and running operations and utilization of the complete Electromobility Sustainability Laboratory operations.
The team that is being built currently consists of 5 dedicated engineers working with lab operation, logistics, maintenance, and planning.
The Group Manager for Lab Operation is a challenging position where your ability to structure, run and operate a world class electrical propulsion lab with safety as a foundation will come into good use.
As a manager you are expected to build a strong, supportive and purpose-driven team with a solid understanding of lab operation as well as ensuring swift action to enable a continuous test-flow of electric motor drive systems, battery test, traction voltage systems and hardware-in-the-loop test rigs.
To succeed in this role, you will have to network and drive collaboration across Electromobility and across Volvo Group.
Who are you
We believe that you are a structured and people-oriented leader with a strong background in test and lab operation or manufacturing. You are a reliable leader who inspires teams and delivers high-quality results on time and you enjoy building things from the ground up.
With a strong customer and safety orientation and a proven ability to build high-performing teams, you will play a vital role in driving our success.
As a mentor and coach, your empathetic and integrity-driven leadership fosters trust and collaboration. You bring a can-do attitude, structured mindset, and expertise in change management to implement processes and drive continuous improvement.
In our dynamic growth phase, you will be instrumental in shaping the organization and defining future lab operation strategies.
Requirements for this role:
* University degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Physics or Chemistry
* Minimum 8-10 years of experience from working with development, test or test operation
* Proven experience from leading organizations with high demand on uptime and coaching empowered teams
* Good knowledge of electric safety regulations, risk assessments and high-voltage systems
* Driver's license (B-level)
* Experience from setting up or scaling new operations, facilities or organizations is essential, with added merits for automotive experience and logistics experience.
Do you have any questions? Don't hesitate to contact me.
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner: Eugenia Vranjancu, eugenia.vranjancu@volvo.com
Last application date: 18th June 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "21887-43432118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Eugenia Vranjancu +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9374073