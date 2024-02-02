Group Manager Electric Propulsion System and Platform
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there. Volvo Group is on an ambitious journey when it comes to electrification and our objective is to offer a net-zero emission product range by 2040, where our state-of-the-art electric propulsion plays an important role.
We are looking for a Group Manager Electric Propulsion Systems and Platform- Architecture. Are you a confident leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your teams for technology leadership? Apply now!
Your future team.
We are the Electric Propulsion System division, a part of Volvo Group's global Electromobility organization. We offer a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where inclusion, learning and collaboration is key to success.
The Electric Propulsion control division sets the strategies, concepts and requirements around System Architecture, System engineering and develops the embedded software constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering design, implementation, verification, and quality assurance for state-of-the-art propulsion functions for electrical vehicles. The team consists of Senior System Architects, Cyber Security Engineers, Functional Safety engineers/ managers, and specialists taking a holistic approach to balance features versus hardware boundaries and other limitations.
The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies together with the management team.
Who are you?
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring about the cultural change needed for an innovative environment. You're passionate leading teams and strategies around system architecture, have a strong customer orientation and a proven track record of turning good teams into great ones. You have a strategic mindset and diplomatic approach to build long lasting connections. Together with the Electric Propulsion System Management team, we will grow and build state-of-the-art technology.
To make this a success
Group Manager Electric Propulsion System and Platform is influencing on strategical, conceptual, and main deliveries. The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
You enjoy working in a diverse team and have a track record of creating a learning culture for people to grow. Your natural communication-, collaboration skill sets and managerial courage, makes it easy to address people and groups on different levels both inside and outside of the organization.
Other important competencies for the position:
* Several years of experience within product development
* Former experience in a line managerial role within automotive industry (leading people level)
* Experience in system development and requirement management
* Experience in High Voltage system and Functional safety
* Experience in System Architecture, requirement management and platform development
* Documented experience from development processes and industrialization within the automotive industry
* Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent education
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging work assignments in a successful way. You can easily make decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement. Most of all you are a team player, and your strong leadership, collaboration, communication, and people skills will be of great value for us.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
