Group Manager - Software Process
2024-01-23
Join Our Team as a Group Manager for Software Process
Are you a natural leader seeking a dynamic and inclusive work environment? Then you could be the right person to join us!
You will be part of driving our embedded community's transformation into a thriving software development organization focusing on transport solutions working all around the globe, and making a significant impact on our success.
Why join us
We welcome applications from all individuals passionate about shaping the future of embedded development. As a Group Manager, you'll be part of an organization that nurtures talent, offers equal opportunities, and fosters growth.
We provide a supportive and enabling work environment, integral to achieving agile software development. Professional development is valued, and collaboration with a diverse team is encouraged. Your contributions will impact our organization, driving innovation and strategic decision-making.
If you're a driven professional ready for this exciting challenge, apply now! Join us in creating an inclusive and empowering workplace that makes a difference in Scania's software development.
Your role
You will lead and inspire a competent team, fostering inclusivity and collaboration in an international context. Drive operational excellence, meeting challenging targets while ensuring quality and compliance.
As a leader in our organization, you will encourage innovation, reducing lead times for development cycles. We need you to cultivate cross-functional teamwork and optimize information flows.
You will contribute with your experience and knowledge to group and section development, strategy break down and alignment with our values and goals.
You will be the group manager of a team with the purpose of ensuring a value-creating Software and System Management System function within the Scania and Traton Group. The team is also responsible for defining and implementing solutions for tracking and visualizing KPIs related to the execution of the software development process and enabling data-driven decisions.
Who are we looking for
• As a leader, you are strong in team-building and communication skills motivated by challenges, and proactive in finding innovative solutions. You have a service-oriented mindset and a passion for building great solutions for our users.
• To be successful in the role you need to have a strategic mindset with a structured work style and the ability to drive complex challenges forward.
• You have a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent and proven experience in developing and maintaining complex systems.
• You need to be proficient in English fluently and preferably also in Swedish. If you don't speak Swedish you have the ambition to learn.
• Familiarity with Scania's embedded methods and business architecture is meriting.
For more information
You are more than welcome to contact Maria Bingåker, Head of EE & Software Management System, +46 73 961 56 58.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 7 February. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
