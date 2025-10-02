Group Manager - Product Development
Silex Microsystems AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla
2025-10-02
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Silex Microsystems AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Silex Microsystems is looking for a passionate and driven Group Manager to lead one of our Product Development teams. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who's willing to take the next step in their leadership career while working at the cutting edge of MEMS technology.
The Team
The Product Development team picks up where the Sales team leaves off, collaborating closely with clients to transform innovative ideas into tangible products ready for production. Our mission is to ensure that we meet client expectations in the proof of concept and prototype production phase. With nearly 40 team members, including Product Managers, CAD Engineers, and Process Design Engineers, our team closely collaborates and exchanges expertise.
The role
As Group Manager, you will be managing a team of five-six ambitious Product Managers at various seniority levels and setting up new products in key customer programs. One part of your mission is to ensure the team thrives - both in professional growth and in delivering high-quality, customer-focused results. You will manage resource planning, support team members in their daily work, and ensure alignment with departmental goals and processes.
You will also play a central role in the success of the team's development programs, taking ownership of team performance, customer satisfaction, technical excellence and long-term profitability. As the first line of escalation, you'll provide hands-on technical support when projects need extra attention, ensuring timely and effective resolutions.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coach a team with direct-reporting engineers within Product Development.
Manage resource planning, goal setting, and prioritization.
Support team members both technically and commercially in their programs and ensure delivery excellence.
Drive professional development and foster a strong team culture.
Represent your team in internal forums and customer discussions.
Act as first escalation point for customer program challenges.
Time Allocation (Typical Monthly Distribution)
50% - Supporting the team's customer programs.
30% - Leading your own customer programs.
20% - People management, planning, and team development.
Who You Are
You are an experienced leader with a strong background in project or program management and a passion for people development. You thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment and enjoy working close to both customers and technology.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
5+ years of experience in project management, program management, or similar areas.
Solid experience in customer-facing roles, with a proven track record of building long-term client relationships.
Experience within MEMS integration and/or product development in a related industry.
Formal leadership experience in a similar context.
A Master's degree in Engineering in a related technical field.
Strong ability to support and guide individuals based on their unique needs.
A strategic mindset and the ability to prioritize effectively in a complex environment.
Has strong communication skills in spoken and written English, Swedish is considered a big plus.
Why Join Silex?
At Silex, you'll be part of one of the world's leading MEMS foundries. Our technology enables innovation in a wide range of industries - from medical and automotive to telecommunications and consumer electronics. We offer a dynamic workplace with short decision paths, a diverse team of top talent, and exciting growth opportunities. Work-life balance matters at Silex, and we want our people to thrive in their careers as well as in life outside of work.
About the recruitment process
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. To apply, please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile,and answer a few questions.
Our recruitment process is designed to ensure a fair and objective assessment. If you progress through the full process, you will start with a digital interview with one of our Talent Acquisition Partners, followed by a personality and logical ability test. Next, you will meet with our VP of Product Development together with a Talent Acquisition Partner for an in-person interview, and finally with a Group Manager and our COO for final interviews. Before an offer, we also conduct reference checks, a background check, and a drug test. Randomized alcohol- and drug testing is conducted for all of our employees during the employment. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silex Microsystems AB
(org.nr 556591-5385), https://silexmicrosystems.com/ Arbetsplats
Silex Jobbnummer
9538064