Group Manager - Geometrical Assurance
2023-08-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Due to restructuring in the EMTL section and an increase in personnel, I 'm looking for a new group manager for the geometrical assurance area.
You will lead a diverse team of 10 employees with varying seniority levels. The main task of the team is to assure the modular toolbox (for trucks and busses) in terms of collision-free combinatorics. This is done through continuous work towards verifying new introductions - driving the clash analysis (internal and with external help) and reporting results to the line organization. They work within the test vehicle process creating the digital vehicle representations and ensuring their verification and use all this knowledge to develop their software, tools and processes to ensure speed and quality in their work.
Your role as a group manager
The main areas to focus on for you as manager of Geometrical Assurance (EMTLD)
• The continuous development of the team and its members on their journey towards a Scania and TRATON future. The co-work inside the TRATON group will be more and more important and the team with their mission has a clear group task to perform.
• A continuous strategic shift to more automation and in-house tool development for geometrical assurance has been and will continue to be an important area of focus
• The group's role and WoW within the new agile setup, where collaboration with product development value streams, central integration and CI machine is under the definition.
Another important role for you is to be part of the RVL management team. Here you help to develop our leadership and our culture. Due to a more global setup inside the TRATON group and a multi-cultural and more diverse team, it is important to challenge our way of leading through uncertain times and work actively to ensure we get the full value from this setup.
Your profile
To succeed and thrive in this role I believe you are a servant leader who listens to your employees and through an inclusive mindset nurtures the drive and motivation already present within the group. You are interested in developing people and methods - encouraging creativity and independence while able to promote and maintain structure. You take care of your team and you are comfortable leading and supporting them in a changing environment.
Does this sound like an exciting challenge? Join us and help us to take the next level in our journey to come closer to a secure modularization and an efficient way of working inside the TRATON group.
More information
I 'm looking forward to your application. In terms of questions don 't hesitate to get in contact with me,
Christian Gramm, 0700812656, christian.gramm@scania.com
Application
Please submit your CV, personal letter and copies of the certificate by the latest 3 September 2023.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
