Group Manager - Cybersecurity
2024-05-31
Are you a proactive leader who thrives in dynamic environments and is passionate about shaping innovative cybersecurity strategies and overseeing operational security measures? At Stena Line, we are dedicated to protecting our information assets and ensuring the highest level of trust for our fleet, people, customers, and partners. As we continue to chart new courses and strengthen our cybersecurity posture, we seek an experienced cybersecurity leader to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity management system.
In this pivotal role, you will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data and information across our IT and OT systems, both ashore and aboard our vessels.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Developing and implementing a cybersecurity strategy that aligns with Stena Line's overall business strategy. This includes identifying and prioritizing cybersecurity risks, developing policies and procedures, such as the cybersecurity parts of the ship management system, and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and standards such as NIS2, IMO MSC.428(98), ISO 27001, NIST, and GDPR.
- Communicating cybersecurity risks and strategies to executive management and other stakeholders.
- Lead and manage our security operations, including vulnerability assessments, incident response, and security awareness training.
- Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to identify and mitigate risks to our information assets.
- Evaluate the security posture of vendors and partners and establish processes to manage security risks associated with external entities.
- Responsible for threat intelligence and technology watch to ensure Stena Line's cybersecurity strategy remains effective and current.
What you will experience
This is your chance to take the helm in a crucial role where your expertise will shape our cybersecurity landscape - If you're driven by the challenge of building and fortifying the foundations of cybersecurity, you will enjoy being a part of this journey! You will report to our Head of Digital and collaborate with colleagues across the Stena sphere.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are an experienced leader who brings a positive and forward-thinking ''can-do attitude''. You possess the ability to make strategic decisions while also not being afraid to roll up your sleeves and dive into operational tasks when needed. With your strong communication skills, you are a natural facilitator and can effectively communicate cybersecurity risks and strategies to executive management, colleagues, and other stakeholders.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration or related field, or equivalent work experience.
- Significant experience within the cybersecurity area - developing and implementing cybersecurity strategies and overseeing cybersecurity operations.
- A strong technical background in cybersecurity, including knowledge of cybersecurity technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems for IT and OT systems.
- Strong leadership skills, including the ability to make strategic decisions and delegate responsibilities.
- Deep understanding of the latest cybersecurity trends and threats, as well as knowledge of relevant laws and regulations.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Group Digital department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than June 16th, 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Samad Muhammad, Head of Digital, at muhammad.samad@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, at hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
