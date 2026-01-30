Group Leader for Support Laboratories
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. Our goal is to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. A state of the art suite of neutron scattering instruments will be made available to address a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science. Powered by the world's most advanced linear proton accelerator, ESS will enable cutting-edge research in materials science, energy, health, and the environment for decades to come.
Join us in shaping the future of science - from the ground up.
About the role
Within the Science Directorate of ESS, the Scientific Support Division provides the ESS neutron science progam with experimental support with sample environments, user laboratories, deuteration, and hall coordination in close collaboration with Instrument Divisions.
The Support Laboratory group at ESS is preparing to support all scientific users of the ESS instruments by providing on-site laboratories for general chemistry as well as specialised laboratories for soft matter/life sciences, materials characterisation and radioactive materials.
We are now seeking to appoint a Group Leader to manage the Support Laboratory Group to lead the development of an internationally competitive suite of laboratory support facilities. The Support laboratory group leader will report to the Head of Scientific Support, and will be responsible for managing all aspects of the Support Laboratory group's operations to ensure efficiency and performance in accordance with ESS objectives and strategy for the neutron science programme. As the Support Laboratory Group leader you will occupy a key position in the Science Directorate ensuring successful user support and enabling the ESS neutron user programme.
Day-to-day, you will be expected to:
• Build-up, train and manage the Support Laboratory Group with an emphasis on teamwork, performance and safety;
• Oversee the completion of installations and preparation of laboratories for the start of the ESS neutron user programme in 2027;
• Develop and manage all user laboratory services for the ESS neutron users.
• Coordinate the development of internationally competitive user laboratory facilities in close collaboration with the instruments;
• Lead the group's actions towards supporting scientific excellence and high quality of support laboratory services;
• Support the laboratory group and ESS user programme in own area of expertise;
• Promote good collaboration and communication with ESS instrument teams and technical services
• Act as chemical safety expert for the experiment safety review committee and instruments;
• Represent the group's interests towards stakeholders, ESS management and technical services;
• Establish and maintain effective links with support laboratory groups at other large scale reseach infrastructures.
About you:
The ideal candidate is a confident, service-oriented laboratory manager with a natural talent for leading teams and developing user laboratory support for world-class scientific research. You have a university education in chemistry to minimum MSc level, as well as significant hands-on work experience in chemistry laboratories for sample preparation, synthesis as well as a physical and analytical laboratory equipment. While you are definitely an active chemist yourself, you're also a natural coordinator skilled at liaising with both internal stakeholders and external providers and proactive when it comes to identifying risks, solving problems, planning work, and responding to unexpected situations.
You are expected to have documented experience and deep understanding of:
• Managing/supervising scientific and technical staff working in laboratories; Managing laboratory safety, access and training for local and visiting users;
• Organising and managing support laboratory services and maintenance as well as managing budgets; Collaborating with a range of internal and external stakeholders in a multidisciplinary environment;
• Chemical safety management in a laboratory environment;
• International collaboration and networking.
Additional merits:
• Experience in leading or hands-on experience working in a user support laboratory at an operating international user facility;
• Experience working in a neutron or X-ray research infrastructure;
• Experience with radiological safety and handling of activated materials; Experience with biological safety management;
• This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-68022 in your application.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Recruitment Partner, Kathryn Quaak at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
or Hiring Manager Hanna Wacklin-Knecht at Hanna.Wacklin-Knecht@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
