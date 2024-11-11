Group Accounting
Being part of the Group Accounting department gives you a wide circle of contacts within the Polestar Group, working globally and cross-functionally, as well as getting a clear view of the financial activities within.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
In Group Accounting you are part of a vibrant team of currently twelve colleagues. The Group Accounting team is responsible for the consolidation of global financial reporting and for providing financial data on consolidated level for Polestar Group, to ensure timely, accurate and uniform data to internal and external parties. You will be part of the team securing accurate and timely Group closings and reporting and be a good advisor and speaking partner on matters related to accounting and reporting.
Working in the Group Accounting department gives you a big opportunity to have a wide circle of contacts within the Polestar Group, working globally and cross-functionally, as well as getting a comprehensive view of the financial activities within the Group. You will also work with the core business of the company, combining accounting with the operational view of the business. We are in an exciting transformation process where you can contribute and make your mark - come and create this new future together with us! This position is at our HQ in Gothenburg. What you'll do
Being part of the financial monthly, quarterly and yearly closing process on Group level including group consolidation and external and internal financial reporting
Financial analysis on group level
Preparation of external IFRS financial quarterly and annual reports
Provide accounting guidance to the finance community
Participation in different projects
Develop accounting and analysis of financial performance
Contact/cooperation with different areas within Group Finance, as well as with external auditors
Other areas related to Group Accounting and consolidation
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have:
A University degree in Business Administration (major in finance or accounting) or equivalent
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in finance from a global corporate accounting function or audit environment with relevant experience from consolidation and group accounting and reporting
Good knowledge in IFRS accounting standards and Group consolidation
Strong knowledge in Excel
Solid experience in using consolidation systems, primarily AARO
Experience from working in US listed environment including SOX is meritorious
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
We are looking for an open-minded and driven team player who has refined communications skills and high level of business acumen. Having a holistic mindset and good analytical skills are also key factors in this role. Further, you are motivated by working independently and being able to contribute on our exciting journey ahead.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
