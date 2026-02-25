Gross Profit Navigator, Lund
2026-02-25
Are you are new Gross Profit Navigator?
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn 't be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are continuously growing and developing our business, and we are now looking for a Gross profit Navigator to strengthen our ability to understand, explain and actively develop our gross profit performance across the company.
This is a highly analytical and cross-functional role, focused on creating transparency and forward-looking insight into what drives gross profit - and enabling better commercial and operational decision-making.
Who is your future team?
You will work in a collaborative, professional environment where insight, curiosity and partnership are highly valued, and where you will have the opportunity to shape both analysis and ways of working around Gross Profit. You will be part of our Business Navigation HQ Team in Lund which consists of 6 dedicated colleagues.
What you'll do here as Gross Profit Navigator?
As Gross profit Navigator, your mission is to systematically analyze, explain and develop insight into the key drivers behind the company's gross profit.
Through deep financial analysis, robust models and close collaboration across the organization, you will help identify trends, risks and opportunities related to pricing, cost, volume and mix. This position operates across the organization with a holistic perspective on Gross profit.
You will play a key role as a trusted financial partner to commercial and operational stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities:
Analysis, reporting & insight development
* Develop and continuously improve analytical models for gross profit, including price, currency, volume, mix and cost drivers.
* Analyze, explain and communicate deviations in gross Profit versus previous periods, targets and forecasts.
* Strengthen routines and processes for regular gross profit follow-up within the Finance department.
Forward-looking analysis & estimation
* Establish models and processes for ongoing gross profit estimation, including expected future development.
* Develop scenarios and impact analyses showing how changes in pricing, currencies, costs or volumes affect the future gross profit.
Cross-functional collaboration
* Build and maintain a strong cross-functional network with key stakeholders, including: Sales, Product Management, Sourcing, Finance
* Drive collaboration and facilitate regular discussions to create a shared understanding of gross profit components and their business impact.
* Act as financial support in commercial and operational decision-making.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are a senior finance professional with a strong business mindset and a passion for understanding what truly drives profitability.
You:
* Have a strong analytical capability combined with a clear business interest.
* Are comfortable working in a role with many stakeholders and excel in building trustful relationships.
* Can translate complex financial analyses into clear insights and recommendations.
* Are structured, proactive and motivated by developing both ways of working and cross-functional collaboration.
* Are self-driven, resilient and like to challenge assumptions.
* Have solid experience working with gross profit and margin analysis.
You bring at least 10 years of relevant experience, preferably from roles such as Business Controller, Business Navigator, FP&A or similar, with a strong focus on profitability analysis.
An academic degree in Finance, Business Administration or equivalent is required. Fluency in English is expected.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Frida Rantzow, at phone +46 703 651 646. Ersättning
