Grocery Store Manager
2025-03-31
Company Description
foodora is a quick commerce and delivery company, present in six countries in Europe - Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Finland, Norway and Sweden. With the mission to deliver an amazing, fast, and affordable experience, foodora aims to give customers more time to focus on what matters most to them, while growing alongside partners, riders, and the community along the way. foodora is part of Delivery Hero, a pioneering quick commerce company, building the next generation of e-commerce with operations in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
For more information, please visit www.foodora.com
Job Description / About the opportunity
Are you a responsible person looking for a new challenge within one of Sweden's largest companies in the quick-commerce industry? foodora market is foodora's own grocery stores with delivery within 30 minutes. At foodora market, we offer a wide range of products you would find in a typical supermarket. We are now looking for a Store Manager who will be responsible for daily operations, staff, and results. Are you eager to grow within leadership? Submit your application today!
Your mission
Manage daily operations, including placing orders, receiving deliveries, picking orders, and monitoring inventory levels.
Lead and plan day-to-day work involving staffing, scheduling, and coaching the team to thrive and perform at their best!
Streamline work practices and routines, ensuring rules are followed and the store is well-maintained!
Oversee systematic work environment tasks, lead staff meetings, and conduct performance and salary discussions.
We are looking for someone who enjoys taking ownership of their store and team, supported by their immediate manager. You are down-to-earth, and the tasks can range from high to low - just like stocking the store shelves! You have great teamwork skills - "team before self"! A leader's job is to create the best possible conditions for their team, which we believe drives you! Lastly, you are flexible - we are a fast-paced company, so we hope you thrive in a (very) rapidly changing environment!
Our selection process is ongoing, and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process includes:
Phone interview
Psychometric test via Alva Labs
First interview
Case interview
Reference & background check
Qualifications / What you need to be successful
We believe you have previous experience as a store manager, assistant store manager, warehouse manager, or team leader.
You are a pro at working efficiently, and you enjoy teaching your colleagues to do the same.
Relevant post-secondary education is considered a merit.
Previous experience with food products is a plus.
You understand Swedish and English effortlessly, and can speak either Swedish or English fluently.
Additional Information / What's in it for you?
Wellness allowance
Discount code for foodora (yay!)
Occupational pension, including premium waiver insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions on various topics, such as the quick-commerce industry, negotiation techniques, and project management combined with a structured introduction and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana.
Amazing deals through Benify (e.g., gym memberships, electric bikes, hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothing, kitchen equipment... and much more!)
