Grid Integration - System Studies Analyst (Senior / Specialist)
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Power System Studies Analyst (Senior / Specialist) to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden. In this role, you will be responsible for conducting complex power system studies, analysing grid performance, and providing expert recommendations to ensure the reliability and efficiency of electrical power systems.
Perform advanced power system studies, including load flow, short circuit, and stability analyses
Develop and maintain detailed power system models for various network configurations
Analyse the impact of renewable energy integration and grid modernisation initiatives on power system performance
Conduct thorough assessments of power quality issues and propose mitigation strategies
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimise power system designs and operations
Prepare comprehensive technical reports and present findings to stakeholders
Stay up-to-date with industry standards, regulations, and emerging technologies in power systems
Mentor junior engineers and contribute to the development of best practices within the team
Participate in client meetings and provide expert advice on complex power system issues
Qualifications
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in power system studies and analysis
Advanced knowledge of power system analysis software such as ETAP, DIgSILENT PowerFactory, or PSS/E
Proven expertise in power system modelling, simulation, and analysis techniques
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a detail-oriented approach
Excellent technical writing and communication skills in English
In-depth understanding of power system operations, planning, and grid codes
Experience with load flow, short circuit, and stability studies
Familiarity with renewable energy integration and grid modernisation concepts
Knowledge of industry standards and regulations (e.g., IEC, IEEE)
Experience with smart grid technologies and concepts
Professional Engineering (PE) certification or equivalent is preferred
Ability to work efficiently and organise multiple projects simultaneously
Strong teamwork skills and the ability to mentor junior engineers
Additional Information
At AFRY, many of us are passionate, not just at work but also in our free time. We believe that if you have fun in life, you perform better! We want to be your ideal employer, regardless of the phase of life you are in, and we understand the importance of a balance between private life and work. We want to attract people with different backgrounds and perspectives to our organization. Diversity is positive in many ways for us at AFRY. We know it drives both creativity and innovation. Therefore, we would like to mention some of the benefits you receive if you join us:
Fixed salary and collective agreement: Secure components that are a given for us!
Further development through training and our assignments, as well as networking with our skilled consultants.
Club AFRY: Our staff club with opportunities for cultural and sports events, book club, cottage rentals, yoga, etc.
Have we caught your interest? We hope so! Join our team at AFRY and be part of a dynamic, customer-focused environment that values expertise and innovation.
The last day for application is 2025-09-30, but we evaluate applications and process recruitment on a rolling basis, so why not submit your application today?
