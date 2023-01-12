Greenpeace Nordic Warehouse Assistants
2023-01-12
What we believe in
We are an equal opportunity employer with a longstanding commitment of providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We value the benefits and strengths that diversity brings, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We promote equity, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and welcome applications from all sections of society.
About us
Greenpeace is a global network of campaigning organisations, working for a green and peaceful future. We expose global environmental problems and force positive changes through research, lobbying and nonviolent direct action. For more information, please see www.greenpeace.org
(https://www.greenpeace.org/international/).
About the role
The Nordic Warehouse is Greenpeace Nordic's central action base just outside of Stockholm. It is the place where all our big action equipment is stored, maintained and produced, where activists from all over Nordic gather to train and skillshare, and where activists of fellow NGOs and grassroots movements are invited to get together and prepare their work for a green, just and peaceful future.
For all of this to happen we are looking for flexible, skilled and dedicated people to provide us with a variety of additional support during periods of peak workload in which we need more hands on deck.
This job is perfect if you search for a job 'on the side' - like a student-job, or to supplement another job with a few extra hours. However, due to the flexible arrangement it is not a job that will generate a reliable steady income.
When we need extra help in our Warehouse, we call our Warehouse Assistants to see who has the time to come to support and we do understand that this doesn't always fit in the schedule of the Warehouse Assistants.
We are looking for a number of flexible, dedicated and motivated colleagues who:
are capable and flexible to support us with a wide range of tasks.
• willing and able to work odd hours (evening and weekend) and longer hours when necessary.
• are hands on, self going and problem solving.
• can work independently as well as in a team.
• have a positive mindset.
• have a strong understanding and commitment to the concept of Civil Disobedience and the principles of Non-Violent Direct Action.
• have a strong commitment to Greenpeace's mission to safeguard a green and peaceful future.
• have good communications skills in English (essential), Swedish language skills are considered a plus.
• have the right to work in Sweden and are preferably based in the near vicinity of Stockholm.
Additionally, having a driver's license is considered a plus.
An overview of tasks we often need support with:
• Packing and unpacking of equipment.
• Logistics including driving equipment to activity's locations and back.
• Cleaning, checking and maintaining equipment.
• Banner making ( projecting, painting, sewing, etc.)
• Cooking for big groups.
• Cleaning warehouse facilities.
• (Re)organizing the warehouse
• Car/boat mechanics, maintenance
• Construction (Painting, Carpentry, Electrical, metal work, welding, etc)
• Working with basic power tools (table/jig saw, Drills, grinder, etc)
• and more...
We offer you:
A flexible arrangement on an hourly basis. Hours can vary from full working weeks to only a few or even no hours per week. Depending on the need for extra help in the Warehouse as well as on the Warehouse assistant's availability
• A diverse, creative, interesting and often fun and inspiring work environment
• The opportunity to grow and learn.
We are looking for several colleagues in order to cover the wide range of tasks and needs. If you feel this is something for you and you feel comfortable working with one or more of the above mentioned task, then apply now!
Deadline for applications is Sunday February 5th, 2023.
Successful applications will be invited as a group for a half day visit to the warehouse, to get to know each other better, get introduced to the warehouse facilities and the Warehouse assistant pool set up.
Questions can be directed to the Nordic Action Resource Manager: Ries Mentink ries.mentink@greenpeace.org
/ +358 (0)1919370
