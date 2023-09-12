Graphic Designer
What do we expect from you:
A minimum 4+ years of experience as a graphic designer.
Knowledge in Photoshop, Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, Premiere Pro and Google Slides.
Excellent understanding of social networks (static and video), especially Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, Youtube.
A hunger for creating bold visual design and a portfolio to prove it.
Strong hands-on and conceptual design skills.
The passion to get things done, fast!
A can-do attitude. No creative task is too small or too big for you to get in there and execute on it.
Excellent stakeholder management skills
A strong interest in how design affects consumer interpretation
A curious mind for what's next. Our designers are always one-step ahead, bringing innovative techniques to how we communicate with audiences.
Storytelling: great visual story.
Articulation skills. You present concepts and solutions clearly and effectively to internal stakeholders.
Prioritization skills and the ability to work and think fast, yet without compromising the quality
The ability to be a team player who is happy to share ideas, take constructive feedback from teammates and go the extra mile when required.
The ability to remain flexible and positive if designs need to change or direction is modified.
What will you work on:
Brainstorm, conceptualization, design and production of B2C marketing collaterals including digital/social media creatives, web, infographics
Work with other content creators or solo to push out new content in our channels on a weekly basis
Understand visual trends
Optimize content based on analytics
Use analytics to determine successful content and campaigns
Ensure that our brand speak the same visual language across mediums and channels (internal/external)
Create superior, original designs, concepts, and sample layouts based on knowledge of layout principles and aesthetic design concepts for digital and take responsibility for the quality and execution of design
It would be great if you also have:
Video production
A sense of creative design, either by making tweaks to creatives and collaborating with designers regarding what types of creatives we should run.
Have worked with digital marketing either at an agency or at a company with a mobile app.
