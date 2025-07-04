Graphic Designer
Location: Huskvarna (SE) / Herning (DK) / Oslo (NO)
Full-time, Hybrid
Are you a creative storyteller with a passion for visual design and branding?
Join JELD-WEN, one of the world's leading manufacturers of doors and windows, as our next Graphic Designer and help bring our brand to life across digital and print platforms throughout Northern Europe.
About Us
JELD-WEN is a global market leader in doors and windows, with more than 22,000 employees in 24 countries. In Europe alone, we operate over 30 facilities across 17 countries, powered by 7,000+ employees. Our mission is to enhance the spaces people live and work in - through innovation, quality, and design. With every door we craft, we create beauty, functionality, and trust.
About the Role
As a Graphic Designer in our Northern European marketing team, you'll be part of a creative and fast-paced environment where no two days are the same. You'll be responsible for designing high-impact visuals for websites, campaigns, packaging, brochures, and social media. From concept to final delivery, your designs will play a key role in communicating our brand message to customers and partners across the region.
You'll collaborate closely with marketing and sales teams, external agencies, and printers. This hybrid role offers flexibility, occasional travel (once per quarter), and the opportunity to work in an international setting.
Who are you?
You're a hands-on designer with a strong eye for detail, layout, and storytelling. You enjoy turning strategy into visuals and thrive when given creative ownership. You're self-driven, collaborative, and always one step ahead when it comes to trends, tools, and delivering results.
What You'll Bring
• Proven experience in graphic design with a strong and versatile portfolio
• Mastery of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign)
• Strong sense of typography, colour, layout, and visual hierarchy
• Ability to manage projects from concept to completion
• Strong communication and presentation skills
• Fluent in English and any of the Scandinavian languages
• A degree in Graphic Design or similar - or equivalent practical experience
Your application
Are you ready to shape how the JELD-WEN brand looks and feels across Northern Europe? Submit your application and portfolio, we'd love to see your work.
Submit your application and CV as we will interview suitable candidates as they apply. We don't accept applications through e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information, you are welcome to contact Talent Acquisition Business Partner Emma Elofsgård, eelofsgard@jeldwen.com
or hiring manager Minna Bergkvist mbergkvist@jeldwen.com
The recruitment process is on hold during the summer and will proceed in week 32
JELD-WEN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and does not discriminate against any applicant for employment or employee on the basis of race, color, religious creed, gender, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status or any other classification protected by applicable discrimination laws.
