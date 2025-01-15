Graphic Designer
2025-01-15
Job Description
Vilax AB is preparing to launch existing and new products in Asia. At this time, we are looking for a conceptually strong individual with a good eye for aesthetics, design and marketing with the ability to create content and beautiful campaigns in a variety of styles and languages, including campaigns tailored to the respective Asian markets. Your main working language will be English but you must also be able to work in Chinese and Japanese. If you do not already speak Swedish, you must be willing to make the commitment to learn.
What you will be doing
You will be the creative lead in all aspects of our digital marketing and design efforts. Since we are now also targeting the Asian markets, your understanding of the various cultures and your ability to communicate in Chinese and Japanese are paramount.
Your work will include all kinds of communication, such as branding, PR, advertising, video/film production and design. Both B2B and B2C.
You will meet and work with clients and be involved in all aspects and parts of your projects.
Required qualifications
You can move seamlessly between different roles, e.g. idea generation, art direction, videographer/photographer, AV editor and designer.
More than 5 years working experience. At least half of that time must be in an international agency or in-house creative team.
A Bachelor's degree from University or equivalent in Digital Media
Outstanding skills in in the whole Adobe Creative suite and Blackmagic Design Resolve. Experience of working with complicated communication messages and making them understandable.
Experience of web site creation/maintenance, AV production, including filming and photography and working with producers and photographers.
Good knowledge of the Microsoft Office programs.
Fluent in English and a good command of Chinese and Japanese.
As you will be required to travel to China and Japan for meetings you need to hold a passport that does not have any restrictions to travel to these regions for durations up to two weeks.
You understand business, you understand budgets and you can work creatively within their limitations.
You are a pragmatic team player, without prestige, and able to work on several projects at the same time.
