Graphic Design Intern
2024-09-19
Company Description
HIVE Management Solutions is a young organization specializing in providing thorough consultancy and management services tailored to the dynamic and rapidly evolving esports industry. Our mission is to help other organizations, both within and beyond the esports realm, achieve their fullest potential through strategic insights, market research, expert guidance, and event management.
Role Description
This is an Internship role for passionate Esports enthusiasts who love to transform their passion into a practice. In this role, you will be engaged in various situations where you should be creative and resistant under tough circumstances. Also, having a higher chance of employment after the completion of the internship.
Qualifications
Passionate in Esports/Competitive Gaming
Having basic knowledge in Graphic Designing
Strategic thinking and problem-solving skills
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
Knowledge of the esports industry is a plus
Living in Jönköping City is a plus
