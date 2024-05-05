Graphic Communication Co-Worker, Ikea Älmhult
2024-05-05
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Jönköping
, Kalmar
Are you passionate about people 's life at home and home furnishing? Do you find it motivating to contribute to a fast-paced, future-oriented retailing organisation and the unique IKEA product range? We are eager to find a new co-worker who is keen to get creative and contribute to our future business goals. We believe you have proven training in design, communication or topics or have working experience.
Furthermore, you have knowledge in the following areas:
• IKEAs corporate identity, core values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, to ensure right representation
• Structuring and presenting information in all touchpoints that makes sense to end user
• Writing, structuring and editing business publications in English for print and digital media
• Defining, planning, creating, executing and following up on range presentation documentation with an IKEA tone of voice and visual identity
• Trends that influence home-furnishing, retail design and communication
• You have work experience in the field of communication and graphic production.
• You have a keen interest in graphic communication and a sense of color, shape, and trends.
• You have a relevant education in the field of communication and graphic production.
• You have excellent oral and written skills in Swedish
• You have very good computer skills, with knowledge of Mac, Microsoft Office, Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator.
• It is also advantageous if you have knowledge in store planning, presentation techniques, and customer buying behavior, as well as understanding the expectations and needs of those who visit us.
• You have the desire to exceed customer expectations and are driven by sales.
• As a person, you are resourceful and independent but also work well in a group. You feel a great responsibility and drive change. You are organized and practical. You have a positive attitude that influences your colleagues and your surroundings, and you enjoy learning new things and developing.
As a graphic communicator at IKEA, your main task is to ensure IKEA's graphic identity through text, image, and form throughout the store. You do this partly through concept communication such as customer communication and product-related communication that comes ready-made, but also through your own graphic solutions produced by you. You communicate the IKEA concept and our range in an inspiring and surprising way to create a unique shopping experience for the many people. In the role of communicator, you ensure the quality of all graphic communication concerning sales areas, customer areas, and other areas inside and outside the store.
Your main tasks are to produce and implement IKEA's concept communication as well as local graphic solutions. Plan and be responsible for the implementation of communication in constructions, renovations, projects, and in daily operations. You will support salespeople in IKEA's price and communication. You will also collaborate with various units within IKEA to best meet customer needs. You actively work to secure the IKEA brand.
If you have questions regarding the role, please connect with Communication & Interior Design Manager Rossana João Encarnação Oliveira; rossana.joao.encarnacao.oliveira@ingka.ikea.com
Do you have any questions regarding the recruitment process or other practicalities, please get in touch with recruiter Ùlrika Pétursdóttir; ulrika.petursdottir2@ingka.ikea.com
We will continuously review applications, hence encouraging you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than the 19th of May.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Handelsvägen 4
343 33 ÄLMHULT
