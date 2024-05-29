Graduate - Control Software Engineer

Graduate Position summary
You will be part of the welding process team the do continuous delivery of high-performance arc-welding machines. We are a part of the ESAB R&D organization for Welding Equipment, a department with competences that span all engineering disciplines. We are a global team, and you will work in an agile setting with colleagues from all over the world.
The welding process team is a true cross-functional team with all competences needed to develop state-of-the-art welding results. The control software is a complex system that includes custom electronics, FPGA, Simulink models and parameterization. We conduct experiments in our high-end lab at Lindholmen to make sure we supply world-class quality in our deliveries.

