Golang Developer
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are looking for senior backend engineer with expertise in Go (preferably) and/or Java. We are a team of 7 engineers (mobile engineers, QA engineer, and backend engineers), plus a UX designer, a product owner, and an Engineering manager. We are the mobile team responsible for building the Storefront experience for mobile apps to serve our customers with the ability to buy digital and physical goods.Your daily tasks will include actively defining and working on the day-to-day development tasks and contributing to the team's product vision through technical guidance. We'd like to expect that you have worked with various projects where you have assumed a lead role or taken responsibility for implementing a technical solution that is well-designed, tested, maintained, and monitored. We think you are an exceptional backend engineer who's worked on variousproducts in the past.
You are passionate about knowledge sharing through documentation or demos/presentations and proactively seek opportunities to suggest/implement a more efficient and reliable technical solution based on data from monitoring our services and systems. It is essential that while doing this you also contribute to an inclusive environment where you are open to and even actively seek feedback from your team members/colleagues about your contributions, are open to their suggestions, and ultimately seek ways to create the most efficient and valuable outcomes. Similarly, giving reinforcement and constructive feedback to your colleagues is just as valuable and important. You will be supporting a group of mobile developers and collaborating with your backend engineer colleague. We imagine you as someone with a positive and supportive attitude who likes contributing to their growth and seeks opportunities to learn from them.
Requirements
Expertise in Go and Java
Experience in deploying in a dockers/Kubernetes/Azure setup. Our CI/CD is based on Github actions.
You should have a solid understanding of microservices.
You understand the importance of building and utilizing Application Performance Monitoring systems (here we use Elastic among others). It is valuable for us that you are passionate about advocating for measuring and tracking relevant metrics that drive user satisfaction and ensure business profitability (SLI/SLO metrics).
You will be expected to know how to work with GraphQL since our backend is meant to talk to the Federated Graph providing services that our frontend clients consume. Finally, it will be a huge bonus if you are somewhat familiar with React.js and have some frontend know-how.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8854146