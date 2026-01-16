gNodeB Architecture Realization (778856)
2026-01-16
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are seeking an experienced and forward thinking gNodeB/NodeB Architecture Realization expert to join a medium sized, open culture team focused on shaping the future of RAN compute platforms. In this role you will influence decisions on future technology and systematization for next generation radio access networks (including long term views toward 6G and AI driven solutions). You will work alongside senior technical leaders and take part in challenging, high impact projects that define platform architecture and realization for NodeB/eNodeB/gNodeB deployments.
What you will do:
Lead architectural realization activities for gnodeB/NodeB compute and hardware platforms, translating strategic requirements into practical designs and implementation roadmaps.
Define system architecture, interfaces and performance targets for RAN compute, accelerators, fronthaul integration and hardware software co design.
Collaborate with cross functional teams (software, hardware, test, operations, and product management) to ensure coherent end to end solutions.
Mentor and coach junior and mid level engineers; provide technical guidance and review design proposals.
Prepare and deliver high quality technical presentations to stakeholders and senior management to drive alignment and decisions.
Evaluate emerging technologies (6G enablers, AI/ML accelerators, DPDK, SR IOV, FPGA/ASIC approaches) and propose roadmaps for adoption and standardization.
Drive proof of concepts and systematization studies; capture lessons learned and feed them into design patterns and systematization efforts.
Contribute to requirements, risk assessments, and measurable success criteria for architecture initiatives.
Interface to external partners like AMD, Intel, Nvidia and others.
The skills you bring: Essential
Strong experience in systems architecture with a focus on RAN compute hardware and platform realization.
Deep technical understanding of NodeB/gNodeB architecture, fronthaul/topology considerations and hardware/software co design.
Proven ability to mentor others and act as a role model for engineering practices.
Excellent technical presentation and communication skills; able to explain complex ideas clearly to both technical and non technical audiences.
Strategic, futuristic mindset with the ability to understand and evaluate complex business scenarios and translate them into technical approaches.
Solid experience with evaluation of compute accelerators (FPGA, ASIC, GPU/TPU) and virtualization/networking technologies used in cloud RAN.
Desirable / Learnable on the job
Mandatory to have system architecture and leadership skills.
Mandatory experience Producing business proposals regarding RAN compute to senior management and high technical forums
Domain specific standards familiarity outside of RAN compute (can be acquired quickly through team collaboration).
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
