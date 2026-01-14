GMS Engineer
2026-01-14
The opportunity
We are expanding our team of Application Engineers in Network Control to meet the increasing global demand for our innovative technology. Our diverse team places a strong emphasis on cooperation and collaboration, and we invite you to be a part of it.
As a GMS (Generation Management System) Engineer at Hitachi Energy, you will play a pivotal role in optimizing the operation of power generation for our customers. You will contribute to ensuring safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective operations of power plants.
This role is based in Västerås, Sweden.
How you'll make an impact
Contribute as an application engineer for GMS system deliveries to customers across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
Collaborate with customer GMS engineers to configure and customize applications based on specific requirements.
Assist in developing efficient integrations between SCADA/GMS and IT/OT systems using modern interface technologies.
Prepare functional and design documentation aligned with customer needs.
Customize existing GMS applications to meet project requirements.
Support customer training sessions on GMS functionalities and workflows.
Help diagnose and resolve software issues reported by customers in coordination with the technical team.
Demonstrate Hitachi Energy's core values of safety, integrity, and teamwork in all activities.
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Power Systems Engineering, Energy Systems, or a related field.
Basic understanding of SCADA and Generation Management Systems (GMS) concepts.
Familiarity with electric power generation principles is a plus.
Experience with programming languages such as C, C++, or FORTRAN (academic or project-based experience is welcome).
Willingness to travel and work occasionally at customer sites.
Ability to create clear and concise technical documentation.
Strong problem-solving and communication skills, with a desire to learn and grow in a dynamic, multicultural environment.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, to collaborate effectively with global teams and customers.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting opportunity? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Saber Bibalan, saber.bibalan@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Saber Bibalan, saber.bibalan@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +4610 7381642; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
