Global Technical Support Engineer
2023-12-27
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are now looking for a service-minded and supportive Global Technical Support Engineer to join our team in Västerås. If you are eager to utilize your knowledge in electrical machines, and broaden your knowledge in interfaces, such as driven equipment and grid influence, this is the job for you!
This position reports to Engineering Manager.
Your responsibilities
It is important that you want to strive towards our goal to give our customers world-class support in terms of timely and complete answers.
You will be responsible for supporting our sales teams with electrical and thermal designs, based on customer requirements, ambient conditions, as well as internal design and manufacturing rules.
As a Global Technical Support Engineer, you will also be responsible for the electrical design of machines during manufacturing, as well as evaluating machines in final testing mostly in front of our customer.
Another part of the work will be to train the sales teams and customers in electrical machines theory.
This job will provide you with the opportunity to work in an international environment with people from different cultural and geographical backgrounds.
Your background
To suit this role, you need to have a solid interest in technology and strong personal leadership skills.
You hold a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with focus on electrical power and rotating electrical machines, or equivalent. Alternatively, you hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, combined with several years of work experience from rotating electrical machinery.
As part of a global organization, fluency in written and spoken English is a must. Swedish is considered a plus.
On a personal level you are open-minded and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution, based on our unique concepts.
You distinguish yourself with an analytical mind and an ability to make sound decisions regarding technical solutions.
Since you also will work closely with our sales team you need to have a helpful and service-minded attitude.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Leif Bergman, +46 706 70 60 18, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland, +46 724 61 21 62.
You are welcome to apply the latest by the 19th of January, 2024. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application..
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated).
