Global Technical Support Engineer
2026-03-02
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to:
Engineering Manager
__
Your Role and Responsibilities
We are currently looking for a service-oriented and collaborative Global Technical Support Engineer to join our team in Västerås. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to apply and further develop their expertise in electrical machines while broadening their knowledge within driven equipment and grid interaction.
In this role, you will contribute to delivering world-class technical support to customers worldwide by providing timely, accurate, and high-quality solutions. You will work closely with our sales organization to develop electrical and thermal designs that meet customer specifications, environmental conditions, internal design and manufacturing standards.
You will also be responsible for overseeing the electrical design of machines throughout the manufacturing process and evaluating their performance during final testing - often in close collaboration with customers. In addition, you will play an important role in strengthening technical competence by delivering training in electrical machine theory to both sales teams and customers.
This position offers a dynamic and international work environment where you will collaborate with colleagues and customers across different cultures and regions.
Main responsibilities:
Support the sales organization with electrical and thermal machine design based on customer and project requirements.
Ensure compliance with internal design standards and manufacturing guidelines.
Oversee electrical design during production and participate in performance evaluation during final testing.
Deliver technical training in electrical machine theory to sales teams and customers.
Qualifications for the role
To succeed in this role, you have a strong interest in technology combined with well-developed personal leadership skills.
You hold a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering with a focus on electrical power systems and rotating electrical machines, or equivalent. Alternatively, you hold a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering together with several years of relevant experience working with rotating electrical machinery.
You have experience in analyzing the dynamic electrical and mechanical behavior of machines within power systems.
As part of a global organization, you are fluent in both written and spoken English. Proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
You are open-minded, customer-focused, and committed to understanding requirements in order to deliver optimal solutions based on our unique concepts.
You have a strong analytical mindset and the ability to make well-founded decisions regarding technical solutions.
As the role involves close collaboration with our sales team, you bring a supportive, service-oriented, and cooperative approach.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Georgios Karimis, +46 70 559 81 41 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4672-461 23 43.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is March 22.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9770207