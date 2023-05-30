Global Technical Leader, Self-Care
2023-05-30
At Kenvue, part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, we believe there is extraordinary power in everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and propelled forward by science, our iconic brands-including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, TYLENOL®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON'S® and BAND-AID® -are category leaders trusted by millions of consumers who use our products to improve their daily lives. Our employees share a digital-first mindset, an approach to innovation grounded in deep human insights, and a commitment to continually earning a place for our products in consumers' hearts and homes.
The Global Technical Leader is Johnson & Johnson Consumer's owner of all technical aspects of the assigned portfolio of products that constitute the marketed brands. The role will provide strategic leadership to ensure coordinated and consistent technical evolution of these trust mark brands on a worldwide basis through the execution of JJCH Product Ownership principles and programs. The Global Technical Leader will partner with leaders from Global Franchise Office, Global R&D, Global Product Quality, and work closely with regional and site Technical, Quality and Operations teams. The Global Technical Leader will establish global technical teams, consisting of key functional leaders, that are accountable for influencing the lifecycle management of the products within the assigned portfolio regionally and globally.
Using a never-ending pursuit of continued improvement and engagement through risk management, this role will establish and lead the global technical teams. Establish technical product and API strategies (for drug products) that support growth, innovation and supply chain initiatives. Establish global and regional strategies to ensure consistent and coordinated decision making related to product life cycle management, including but not limited to product registration strategies, formula optimization and rationalization, product testing and specification optimization, and product health analysis. Ensure consistent and coordinated actions related to issue/gap management, product quality and safety improvements, and product supply reliability. Serve as "voice of product" to enable regional team success through technical governance and facilitate product knowledge management, knowledge growth, and knowledge utilization. This role will champion the technical aspects of Quality by Design, Compliance, and Design for Manufacturability & Sustainability to enable the organization to achieve advancements in product reliability, agility, and performance.
This role will also have ownership for assigned global policies associated with product ownership, which requires strong influencing and technical skills spanning formula, process and packaging development and validation, with emphasis on the technical product ownership of innovation and lifecycle management. While the role will have no direct reports, the role requires adaptive interpersonal skills, including the capability to lead and mentor global cross-functional, cross-cultural groups, whether in person or remote for responsive problem solving. This Global Technical Leader is a critical connection point for cross-regional problem solving of cross-functional teams on wide spectrum of technical topics.
Job Description:
Demonstrate continued growth in risk management, data driven decision making and the ability to stay current with industry trends related to technical product deliverables
Influence business partners to embrace and deploy best in class risk management, especially when associated with compliance, quality, reliability, and sustainability
Promote an environment that embraces change, makes change happen - even when the change is radical, or the situation is ambiguous - and facilitates others to accept and embrace new ideas and ways of working
Collaborate with the cross-functional partners to define and implement programs supporting Product Health, the Technical Governance Program for all formulated products (DRC is excluded), and Raw Material Strategy
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent) is preferred in Pharmacy, Chemistry, Engineering or related scientific field. Candidates with Associates Degree and substantial professional experience may be considered
Minimum 12+ years of experience with evidence of progressive increase in responsibility in pharmaceutical manufacturing or packaging, technical operations, or technical quality function in the OTC or Pharmaceutical Industry required. Experience working directly with commercial scale manufacturing or packaging is preferred. Supervisory experience is not required.
Excellent knowledge of GMP's, SOP's, latest regulatory trends, and global regulations as appropriate is required
Strong capability in leading simultaneous complex issues is required
Communicate effectively with other departments and divisions within and outside J&J to achieve desired outcomes is required
Must have a deep technical understanding of Consumer technologies, product design, process controls and organizational capabilities
Applied understanding of the business & the regulatory environment, with the ability to anticipate organizational needs is required
Applied understanding of business planning, capital planning, and business case development required
Must exhibits passion to collaborate
Ability to influence at senior level required
Ability to development technical talent required
Must have the ability to inspire and energize others to execute a vision Så ansöker du
