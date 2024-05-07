Global Technical Innovation Manager
Tork is the #1 brand for professional hygiene solutions, and we are the global market shaper. We are a 3 billion-dollar B2B brand that's part of a $14B hygiene company called Essity, a leading global health and hygiene company with sales in over 150 countries and over 36,000 employees.
We create, manufacture, market, and sell everything from soap and sanitizer to toilet paper, hand towels and napkins and everything in between. Our products and services are sold in over 100 countries around the world with leading market positions in most - and we're growing every day.
We are a team driven by the Tork brand purpose to deliver "sustainable hygiene for all". We care deeply about the well-being of all people and the planet we live on. We are a diverse, successful, and collaborative team with a passion for making the world a safer, cleaner, and better place. At Tork we push ourselves to explore and develop on the leading edge of Marketing, Branding, Innovation, and Digital technology. If you are as eager as us to learn, develop and help create the future of professional hygiene while contributing positively to society, then we need to talk!
About the Role
We are looking for a leader who is an entrepreneurially-minded person with a passion for and experience in delivering impactful innovation. This person will contribute to the overall innovation strategy and will be leading the tissue/refill development of the future toilet solution for away-from-home washrooms that not only help our customers to improve people's well-being but also help save our planet.
As a Global Technical Innovation Manager, you will lead the technical development of innovations around the world with a focus on the tissue/refill part of the toilet paper systems. You will work in a marketing / technical partnership to lead prioritized concepts through all stages of the innovation funnel. This is done in close cooperation with multiple key stakeholders (global technical innovation manager for dispensers, global brand director, R&D, manufacturing, customer insights team, and the regional/local product organization), to grow the Tork brand. The role is reporting to a Global Innovation Director in Professional Hygiene, located in Gothenburg (Sweden).
We're looking for people who embody our values and aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
Contribute to and implement the toilet solutions strategy for Professional Hygiene, with a focus on the technical area related to the tissue/refill part of the solution.
Input into overall product strategy and assortment vision to the Global Brand Director.
Secure a good customer understanding and translate it into the technical requirement.
Lead the technical feasibility of the tissue/refill part in the projects based on customer insights.
Own the tissue/refill specifications within a targeted area.
Lead and act as project manager for innovation projects through all stages of the innovation funnel.
Propose Innovation project organization and resources.
Collaborate closely with the Global Technical Innovation Manager for dispensers, R&D team and Global Brand Innovation Managers to drive projects forward.
Collaborate closely with the Global Brand Director, Product & segment marketing teams, Customer Insights, R&D, Manufacturing, Regulatory and multiple other functions in our highly matrixed organization to create, develop, optimize and bring to life innovations with a sense of urgency and purpose.
This position will ideally be located in one of our main hubs; Gothenburg, Colmar, Munich or Philadelphia.
Who You Are
A deep passionate for innovation and someone eager to contribute to the transformation of Toilet Solutions
At least 5 years of experience in technical development and/or innovation management. Experience in the tissue area is a plus.
Ideally with experience in Product Design, Process Engineering, Chemistry, or Mechanics.
A supreme task/project manager who sweats the details and is comfortable with project management tools to keep things on track.
An entrepreneurial spirit - you are a strong strategic thinker and appreciate process but are more concerned with delivering results and aren't afraid to roll up your sleeves and get things done.
A holistic thinker - you can see the big picture and connect dots others don't.
A collaborative leader - someone who drives results and is a team player.
Able to influence and get the buy-in of key stakeholders in a global matrix organization and effectively manage work across organizational boundaries to get things done collaboratively with high resilience and a solution-oriented attitude.
Able to embrace diversity and work in multicultural environments.
Speak English fluently.
Don't believe that you meet every single requirement? That's ok. We encourage you to apply anyway!
We are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. So, if you are excited about this role but your experience does not align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, please apply! You may just be the right candidate for this or other roles here at Essity.
What We Can Offer You
You'll have a chance to help shape the future of hygiene in a way that breaks the paradigm between sustainability and efficacy.
At Essity, we believe everyone's learning and professional development is unique and want to empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
