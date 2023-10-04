Global Talent Management Coordinator
Husqvarna AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Askersund
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a pioneer with a curious mindset and a passion for people development? As one of the world's oldest start-ups, we're on a journey to continuously challenge ourselves to keep innovating and reinventing our business.
However, our success is ultimately dependent on our people. If you share our passion for people, maybe you are our next Talent Management Coordinator?
About the job
In recent years we have taken big steps to identify key strategic collaboration areas across the organization. One of those is our Winning Culture, a thorough bottom-up process to structure our cultural transformation to stay in the forefront.
As part of the Group Talent Management team, you will participate in different global initiatives and continue to work with our culture journey to the journey sustainable, leveraging our D&I and Learning portal - "Curious by Nature" to make sure we support our business success, high employee engagement and employer attractiveness. You are also aligning and communicating Diversity & Inclusion.
Our team is a diverse group of individuals and we truly believe that empowered team members, where knowledge, ideas and personality are success factors. You will work in a dynamic and changing environment, based at our headquarters in Stockholm. In this role you will be working closely with, and report to our, VP Talent Management for the Group.
What You'll Do
As part of your journey to shape great people experiences, you will work with several areas such as:
Contribute to Husqvarna Group's talent management strategy by delivering on various initiatives to increase our talent retention.
Step in as a Culture expert and contribute to the success of the Culture journey.
Tasks related to D&I.
Assist and support Talent Management team with various ad-hoc responsibilities.
Work directly with our VP Talent Management providing support with activities, meetings and events related to the Group People & Organization function.
We Offer You
The opportunity to be part of a global adventure where we challenge each other.
To grow and develop within the area of talent management.
Autonomy and freedom with responsibility.
The chance to always add your perspective and help us stay curious and progressive in a company where we learn from each other and grow together.
Great colleagues and a hybrid working model that will allow you to balance your working days between home and the office.
Who Are You?
Relevant experience within Talent Management, including participating in the implementation of initiatives.
Creative and innovative to take the lead on new ways of attracting and retaining early careers.
Understand how to work with cross-functional teams.
Organized and a proactive doer.
Fluent in written and spoken English.
Sounds interesting?
We are passionate about our work, proud of our history, and curious about the future. In our friendly, international, and open environment, our differences are our strength. Most importantly, we have fun together. If you share our mindset, join us!
if you have questions about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Sebastian Glaas, Sebastian.glaas@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Who We Are?
We make a difference to people who shape green spaces and urban environments through our leadership in user-centered and sustainable solutions. With our passion for innovation, we create products and services for customers around the world.
We are an equal opportunity employer and understand that our differences are our strengths. We are curious, bold, and built by our differences. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Together as a team, we can bring the best ideas to life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Regeringsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Staben Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8165504